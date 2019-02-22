High swells, coastal erosion predicted as Oma moves up coast

8.30AM: CYCLONE Oma may not be predicted to make landfall, but she will continue making her presence felt as she lingers off the Queensland coast.

The system is about 700km off the south-east Queensland coast, but Sky News chief meteorologist Tom Saunders today said it was expected to slowly track back north and be sitting off the Capricorn Coast by early next week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Oma is still a Category 1, with sustained winds near the centre of 85kmh with wind gusts to 120kmh.

The system is expected to strengthen back to a Category 2 during the day as it moves north through Sunday and hovers off the coast.

Mr Saunders said abnormally high tides and dangerous surf conditions are expected to affect Central Queensland by early next week, but the system itself will remain well off the coast.

The bureau stated seas and swell were already increasing well ahead of the approach of Oma with dangerous surf about the east coast extending from far northern New South Wales northwards to Seventeen Seventy.

Beach erosion is likely to continue with the hazardous marine conditions.