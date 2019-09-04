Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COME FOR TEA: Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest Ambassador Quest entrant Joey Khan is keen to make a difference.
COME FOR TEA: Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest Ambassador Quest entrant Joey Khan is keen to make a difference.
News

High Tea by the Sea to raise money for macular degeneration

Trish Bowman
by
4th Sep 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PINEFEST Ambassador entrant Joey Khan is inviting everyone to join him at Waterline Restaurant on September 14 at 2pm for a High Tea by the Sea to raise money for Yeppoon Lions and his chosen charity, the Macular Disease Foundation.

Wanting to play an active role in the community he calls home, Joey said this fundraiser is just one of numerous events he is holding as a Pinefest Ambassador entrant.

"I am raising money for Yeppoon Lions charities who do an amazing job within our community as well as Macular Disease Foundation to help with research into a disease that affects many people,” Joey said.

"I am determined to continue to be engaged in our community and the Pinefest Ambassador Quest is just the beginning of my journey of giving back to this amazing region.

"The High Tea by the Sea will be a day of fun and entertainment with live music, a lucky door prize, fashions by Something Different, multidraw raffle and delicious food by Waterline Restaurant.

"Tickets are $45 per person which includes a glass of Redbank Emily Sparkling on arrival, fresh pineapple with mint, pineapple curd tart, pina colada petit fours, scones with pineapple jam and cream, chocolate brownie and afternoon tea sandwiches.

"This is an opportunity to get your friends together and come along for a great day of companionship and fun.”

Tickets are available from Tropical Pines office from 8am-3pm Monday to Friday or contact Emily on 4939 0200 or email emily@tropicalpines.com.au.

$15 from every ticket sold will go towards the Macular Disease Foundation and Yeppoon Lion's Club charities.

high tea fundraiser macular degeneration pinefest pinefest ambassador yeppoon lions club
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rolling coverage: CQ bushfires updates, stunning fire pics

    premium_icon Rolling coverage: CQ bushfires updates, stunning fire pics

    Breaking Danger now passed, multiple fire crews are still keeping watch and conducting backburns to contain the fires.

    Tamil family deportation decision delayed

    premium_icon Tamil family deportation decision delayed

    Breaking “It’s about doing the right thing by the national interest,'' says PM

    Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

    premium_icon Live out your Baywatch dreams at Life Saving Club's open day

    News Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club's 'Come and Try Day' is on Sunday.

    Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

    premium_icon Cap Coast seniors get tech savy and learn new skills

    News Register for your spot in the popular free training sessions today