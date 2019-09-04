High Tea by the Sea to raise money for macular degeneration

COME FOR TEA: Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest Ambassador Quest entrant Joey Khan is keen to make a difference.

PINEFEST Ambassador entrant Joey Khan is inviting everyone to join him at Waterline Restaurant on September 14 at 2pm for a High Tea by the Sea to raise money for Yeppoon Lions and his chosen charity, the Macular Disease Foundation.

Wanting to play an active role in the community he calls home, Joey said this fundraiser is just one of numerous events he is holding as a Pinefest Ambassador entrant.

"I am raising money for Yeppoon Lions charities who do an amazing job within our community as well as Macular Disease Foundation to help with research into a disease that affects many people,” Joey said.

"I am determined to continue to be engaged in our community and the Pinefest Ambassador Quest is just the beginning of my journey of giving back to this amazing region.

"The High Tea by the Sea will be a day of fun and entertainment with live music, a lucky door prize, fashions by Something Different, multidraw raffle and delicious food by Waterline Restaurant.

"Tickets are $45 per person which includes a glass of Redbank Emily Sparkling on arrival, fresh pineapple with mint, pineapple curd tart, pina colada petit fours, scones with pineapple jam and cream, chocolate brownie and afternoon tea sandwiches.

"This is an opportunity to get your friends together and come along for a great day of companionship and fun.”

Tickets are available from Tropical Pines office from 8am-3pm Monday to Friday or contact Emily on 4939 0200 or email emily@tropicalpines.com.au.

$15 from every ticket sold will go towards the Macular Disease Foundation and Yeppoon Lion's Club charities.