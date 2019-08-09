High tea entices Glenmore punters to dig deep for sick kids

Isabella Wyman is holding a high tea at Glenmore Tavern this weekend to raise money to fight leukaemia

Isabella Wyman is holding a high tea at Glenmore Tavern this weekend to raise money to fight leukaemia Jann Houley

HER own two boys just recovered from the flu, Isabella Wyman can barely think of anything worse.

"You watch your own household go down for just a few days - imagine what it would be like for a whole year... or six,” said the Rockhampton mum.

The Glenmore Tavern barmaid is in the running for this year's UGLY - "understanding, generous, likeable you” - title, in the Australian hospitality's industry's biggest fundraiser.

The Leukaemia Foundation campaign raises money for blood cancer treatment, and to provide accommodation for regional Australians who need to travel for medical care.

"When we were living in Allenstown, my Mum had a housemate whose daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia around the age of four,” Ms Wyman said.

"It's six years later and she still eats through a tube.

"Meanwhile, one of our own staff has a stepson who was diagnosed late last year, and it look unlikely he can return to Rockhampton until early next year.”

The 24-year old, who grew up in Glenmore and went to the local high school, said the best thing about bartending is getting to be herself.

"I can't think of another job where I get to insult my patrons for fun.. and they enjoy it.”

In only her second week of fundraising, Ms Wyman has raised over $1,700 and she hopes that will increase following this weekend's high tea.

Businesses from all over Rockhampton have lent a hand by donating more than thirty raffle prizes, mostly vouchers.

"There are vouchers from hairdressers and beauticians, for cafe meals, burgers and cheesecakes,” Ms Wyman said.

"The lucky door prize is a magnificent bouquet of flowers from Fiona at the Kern Arcade Markets.

"And our neighbours at Glenmore Drakes are always happy to help; they donate a meat tray for me to raffle every week and are giving us some sweet goodies for the high tea.”

In May this year, Scott Perel and his team at Drakes raised over $13,000 for kids with congenital heart conditions.

Ms Wyman has until September 23 to try and match the massive effort which saw fellow Glenmore Tavern barmaid Tori Wake take out the national UGLY title last year.

And after that, she has only two weeks to prepare her wedding.

"So long as there's plenty to eat and something to drink, everybody will be happy,” she said.

"Until then, it's a community effort to help out sick kids and their families.”

High Tea at the Glenmore Tavern

- Saturday 10 August from 3pm - 5pm

- $20 all you can eat nibblies, hot platters, cake and sweets, coffee and tea

- Lucky door prize, raffles

- Proceeds to providing support for leukaemia patients and their families