Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brad Teys and Federal agriculture and water resources minister David Littleproud.
Brad Teys and Federal agriculture and water resources minister David Littleproud. Contributed
Business

High tech machine promises better quality Aussie beef

Steph Allen
by
11th May 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE future of beef production is set to be revolutionised, with the introduction of the first commercial prototype a new testing machine at Beef Australia 2018.

Federal agriculture and water resources minister David Littleproud launched the Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) prototype on Wednesday in front of crowds of property owners and passionate beef-lovers.

Trials will begin at the Teys Australia Rockhampton plant with the massive benefits expected to be brought to the region as a result.

Teys corporate and industry affairs manager Dr John Langbridge said the machine will bring benefits to producers, which will then flow to consumers.

"DEXA will give us a better guide to carcase composition, particularly regarding lean meat yield (LMY), which will allow us to give better feedback to producers and, ultimately, reward them for producing high-yielding animals,” Dr Langbridge said.

The machine's implementation in Rockhampton is part of a larger joint government and industry funded research project; 'Advanced Livestock Measurement Technologies for Globally Competitive Australian Meat - ALMTech'.

Dr Langbridge said within a mob of cattle, there can be up to $700 difference between the ultimate value of the best yielding and worst yielding animals in terms of lean meat yield and MSA grade.

"That individual carcase difference in lean meat yield is not fully reflected in our current feedback to farmers which are hot dressed carcase weight and P8 fat depth,” Dr Langbridge said.

"Farmers are effectively paid on the average performance of the mob.

"DEXA will provide a more precise assessment of the higher yielding animals which should assist the farmer in making better decisions back on the farm around animal selection and husbandry.”

Dr Langbridge said the entire industry and the buying public will benefit by helping farmers recognise, and then produce, more of the top-yielding animals.

"By increasing the accuracy and uniformity of cutting lines, we will be able to maximise valuable cuts from a carcase, and create a more consistent product for customers,” he said.

beef australia 2018 cattle industry teys australia
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    72 hours across the region

    72 hours across the region

    News There's plenty of events to entertain and amuse this weekend in the region. Check it out.

    • 11th May 2018 12:01 AM
    Why we painted over students' Taiwan flag: Council explain

    Why we painted over students' Taiwan flag: Council explain

    Council News PUBLIC outcry as children's artwork becomes political play

    Van and motorcycle crash injures male driver

    Van and motorcycle crash injures male driver

    Breaking MAN in hospital after motorcycle and van collision

    LIVE IN CONCERT: CQ, hear the soothing sounds of Cologne

    LIVE IN CONCERT: CQ, hear the soothing sounds of Cologne

    Whats On A talented music ensemble is preparing to grace CQ audiences

    Local Partners