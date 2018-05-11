High tech machine promises better quality Aussie beef

THE future of beef production is set to be revolutionised, with the introduction of the first commercial prototype a new testing machine at Beef Australia 2018.

Federal agriculture and water resources minister David Littleproud launched the Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) prototype on Wednesday in front of crowds of property owners and passionate beef-lovers.

Trials will begin at the Teys Australia Rockhampton plant with the massive benefits expected to be brought to the region as a result.

Teys corporate and industry affairs manager Dr John Langbridge said the machine will bring benefits to producers, which will then flow to consumers.

"DEXA will give us a better guide to carcase composition, particularly regarding lean meat yield (LMY), which will allow us to give better feedback to producers and, ultimately, reward them for producing high-yielding animals,” Dr Langbridge said.

The machine's implementation in Rockhampton is part of a larger joint government and industry funded research project; 'Advanced Livestock Measurement Technologies for Globally Competitive Australian Meat - ALMTech'.

Dr Langbridge said within a mob of cattle, there can be up to $700 difference between the ultimate value of the best yielding and worst yielding animals in terms of lean meat yield and MSA grade.

"That individual carcase difference in lean meat yield is not fully reflected in our current feedback to farmers which are hot dressed carcase weight and P8 fat depth,” Dr Langbridge said.

"Farmers are effectively paid on the average performance of the mob.

"DEXA will provide a more precise assessment of the higher yielding animals which should assist the farmer in making better decisions back on the farm around animal selection and husbandry.”

Dr Langbridge said the entire industry and the buying public will benefit by helping farmers recognise, and then produce, more of the top-yielding animals.

"By increasing the accuracy and uniformity of cutting lines, we will be able to maximise valuable cuts from a carcase, and create a more consistent product for customers,” he said.