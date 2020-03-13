Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hannah and Thomas White had no problem with getting wet while viewing the high tide in Yeppoon on Thursday
Hannah and Thomas White had no problem with getting wet while viewing the high tide in Yeppoon on Thursday
Weather

High tide whips up coast waters

Trish Bowman
13th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WINDS of up to 35 knots were no deterrent for visitors to the Capricorn Coast during yesterdays high tide at 11.03am with impressive swells of 4.68 metres.

Rockhampton resident Hanna White took ­advantage of the choppy sea view with son Thomas on their mummy and son day out.

Seas were rough at Cooee Bay on Thursday with high wind gusts combined with high tides
Seas were rough at Cooee Bay on Thursday with high wind gusts combined with high tides

They were both full of giggles as the waves rose up on Yeppoon foreshore and soaked the pair.

Ms White said she had not seen the water so active before and was happy to have made the short drive down to the coast for the day.

High tide on Thursday at Fig Tree Creek made for a great photo opportunity
High tide on Thursday at Fig Tree Creek made for a great photo opportunity

A tropical low embedded in the monsoon trough was yesterday over Princess Charlotte Bay and was ­expected to move further south-eastwards in the next few days.

The low will likely develop into a tropical cyclone late in the week but is expected to remain well offshore.

As a result of this system, a marine wind warning was issued for the Capricorn Coast yesterday.

Gale force winds can be expected today, along with a high tide of 4.29m at . 11.48am.

cyclones gale force winds high tides princess charlotte bay swells
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Submerged: Sporting fields inundated

        premium_icon Submerged: Sporting fields inundated

        News Jeff McArthur calls on authorities to flood proof facility.

        QLD Health responds to rumours of coronavirus in Rocky

        premium_icon QLD Health responds to rumours of coronavirus in Rocky

        News A number of people made claims today about two patients being placed in isolation...

        CQ war memorial vandals win

        premium_icon CQ war memorial vandals win

        News LIVINGSTONE Shire Council says it does not intend to replace a war memorial that...

        Meet the new CEO of AnglicareCQ

        premium_icon Meet the new CEO of AnglicareCQ

        News ‘I’m looking forward to bringing together everything I’ve learned over this...