High tide whips up coast waters

Hannah and Thomas White had no problem with getting wet while viewing the high tide in Yeppoon on Thursday

WINDS of up to 35 knots were no deterrent for visitors to the Capricorn Coast during yesterdays high tide at 11.03am with impressive swells of 4.68 metres.

Rockhampton resident Hanna White took ­advantage of the choppy sea view with son Thomas on their mummy and son day out.

Seas were rough at Cooee Bay on Thursday with high wind gusts combined with high tides

They were both full of giggles as the waves rose up on Yeppoon foreshore and soaked the pair.

Ms White said she had not seen the water so active before and was happy to have made the short drive down to the coast for the day.

High tide on Thursday at Fig Tree Creek made for a great photo opportunity

A tropical low embedded in the monsoon trough was yesterday over Princess Charlotte Bay and was ­expected to move further south-eastwards in the next few days.

The low will likely develop into a tropical cyclone late in the week but is expected to remain well offshore.

As a result of this system, a marine wind warning was issued for the Capricorn Coast yesterday.

Gale force winds can be expected today, along with a high tide of 4.29m at . 11.48am.