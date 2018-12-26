High UV, slight chance of rain this weekend

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts easterly winds between 15 to 20km/h in Central Queensland throughout the week with only a slight chance of rain near the coast.

Further north can expect some rain through to next week as a monsoon trough over the Coral Sea shifts west onto the coast.

High pressure centres in the Tasman Sea will extend a ridge and fine conditions into much of western, central and southern Queensland through the remainder of the week.

Maximum daily temperatures will climb a little over the next week with New Year's Day expected to hit up to 36 degrees in Rockhampton.

There are strong wind warnings today around Cairns, Townsville and Mackay beaches and flood warnings further north around the Daintree and Mossman rivers.

With the UV index in the extreme, beachgoers are reminded to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and seek shade during the middle of the day.