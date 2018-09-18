High whale numbers cause concern for Coast Guard

There are a number of whale sightings off the coast lately causing concern for Yeppoon Coast Guard

There are a number of whale sightings off the coast lately causing concern for Yeppoon Coast Guard Valerie Horton

NUMEROUS whale sightings have drawn many sightseers to the surroundings waters of the Keppel Islands.

Boaties are being warned to be vigilant and maintain a safe distance from the large animals to avoid disturbing or colliding with them.

Ideal boating weather throughout last week also attracted fisherman and families out to the water and kept Yeppoon Coast Guard busy.

On Monday September 10, the Coast Guard received a call from a Marine Assist contributor in a trailer sailor yacht with two passengers.

The boat was at Great Keppel Island when the engine failed to restart.

A passenger alerted the Coast Guard that the vessel required assistance to enter the harbour after sailing across from the island.

A crew was called out and Gormans Removals Rescue's skipper John Tait met the yacht outside the harbour at 4pm.

The yacht was towed to a pontoon.

On September 15, the Coast Guard received two requests for assistance.

A Gormans Removals Rescue was on a training run in Keppel Bay with skipper Gordon Fry, when it was diverted to assist a 4.75m power boat.

The boat had two people on board and was located near Outer Rock.

The vessel was experiencing engine problems and was towed to Rosslyn Bay Harbour by 1.45pm.

Gormans Removals Rescue, with skipper John Tait was called to transport fuel to a Marine Assist contributor off Svendsens Beach, Great Keppel Island, later that day.

The 5.75m power boat had eight passengers on board and was shadowed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour by 5.12pm.

On Saturday, an overdue 20ft fishing boat was cause for alarm.

The Coast Guard's Flotilla Commander Jim Warren said when the boat hadn't returned 40 minutes after the expected arrival time, crews attempted to reach out.

"We warned him on the computers and tried calling,” Mr Warren said.

"One of our procedures for when they're late after 40 minutes is to ring search and rescue organisations like local police.

"We called his family at home to find out if they'd heard anything and the wife hadn't. She was getting very stressed.

"But just as I was talking to police he called up. He was an hour overdue at that time.”

The man, his brother-in-law and a friend had been fishing when they lost track of time.

"It was such a nice day out there that he was enjoying himself and completely forgot,” Mr Warren said.

"The lesson from that is, you log on... if something happens, there's someone looking for you.

"It's a good idea to log on and not to forget to log off or contact someone when time is up.”