High winds and high seas keep boaties at bay

According to the Coast Guard Yeppoon, it was “perfect weather for adventurous racing yachties” but conditions proved unfavourable for those looking for a more leisurely day on the Coral Sea.

The strong winds from Monday to Saturday kept many in-harbour, so much so, the Coast Guard Yeppoon was not called upon all last week.

However, on Saturday, QF 11 (base) had a visit from a group of five people on two jet skis heading for The Keppels.

Winds gusting to 25 knots prompted a Coast Guard member to question whether it was a good idea to make the crossing in such conditions.

The Coast Guard said upon the skiers’ return about 3pm, the group met the Coast Guard member and one of them commented they “will never do that again”.

They needed to return to Rosslyn Bay harbour via Emu Park due to the wind and wave conditions.

The Coast Guard said the day was made for the experienced jet skiers, but not for those travelling with passengers.

Saturday’s rough conditions made for the perfect day to conduct testing training exercises with the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.

Skipper Jim Warren and the crew of Lynne Croft, Bill Burchart, Merv Studt and James Fleming in Yeppoon Rescue One rendezvoused with the helicopter just after 10am for the training.

The training exercise was successful, though with winds gusting to over 15 knots (28 kilometres per hour) the usual practice of dropping a rescuer from the helicopter to the boat was left for another day.

Lauren Bagshaw-Flanagan, managing director of Onshore Aviation for Babcock Australasia, was an observer on the Coast Guard Vessel for the exercise and enjoyed seeing the action from the sea.

Coast Guard Yeppoon wanted to thank the public who had been leaving cans and bottles being in an iron container near the wash down facility provided to Marine Assist Members.

Unfortunately, though the container was locked, during the week someone decided they had a greater need than the Coast Guard and stole the whole container.

The Coast Guard said they would appreciate the return of the container.

“I suppose it is too much to ask the person who took the cans to at least return our container,” a statement said.

Yesterday saw favourable boating conditions return to the Capricorn Coast with light winds, low seas and sunshine and deprived boaties filled Rosslyn Bay car parks.

The wind returned in the afternoon, but not enough cause havoc boats coming back in mid-afternoon.

The late comers around sunset found it a bit more testing, though there were no whitecaps.