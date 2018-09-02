High yielding CBD offices set to bring investors to Rocky

152-156 Bolsover St, leased to the CFMEU and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, is up for auction on September 11.

152-156 Bolsover St, leased to the CFMEU and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, is up for auction on September 11. Contributed

A LARGE city-centre office block with an annual income of over $620,000 is on the market, with southern investors expected to be among the highest bidders.

The 6-storey property is leased to Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service and the CFMEU until 2024 which offer potential buyers an easily-managed investment.

The office block, over two lots from 152-156 Bolsover St, went through a major renovation in 2018.

Jamie Dewe, Burgess Rawson associate director and selling agent, said it was a solid construction complemented well by a "top-of-the-line refurbishment”.

He said the syndicate of Gold Coast-based owners had decided to sell simply because they wanted to look for new property opportunities.

"They bought well and have done an excellent refurb on it and the market is buoyant so it's time to sell and start looking at other opportunities,” Mr Dewe said.

The building's current annual net income is $628,274 plus GST, a high yield Mr Dewe said would entice southern buyers looking to escape the tight returns of capital cities.

"It's potentially going to be quite a high yielding property,” Mr Dewe said.

Burgess Rawson in February sold the former Rockhampton Post Office and Telegraph building for $4.115 million at a yield of 11.15 per cent.

The property will be auctioned on September 11 in Sydney.