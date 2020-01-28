Menu
Mount Morgan No.7 Dam.
Higher water restrictions activated as dry continues

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
28th Jan 2020 5:13 PM
LEVEL four water restrictions have been triggered for Mount Morgan as the township ­continues to experience little to no rainfall.

Level one water restrictions were implemented in May 2019 and the storage of the No.7 dam has continued to decrease since then.

A Rockhampton ­Regional Council report noted the ­limited rainfall, significant evaporation loss and water consumption had resulted in the dam falling to 25 per cent capacity.

According to council’s Drought Management Plan, this storage amount triggers level four water restrictions.

Level two water restrictions were activated in November.

The report noted the “great efforts being made by the Mount Morgan community to conserve water and extend the life of the available supply”.

It was mentioned that although there had been recent rainfall, there has not been ­sufficient rainfall to increase the storage level.

When full, the No.7 Dam holds more than two years worth of water supply and with water restrictions ­implemented, the storage is able to supply water to the community for almost five years, even with little to no inflows into the dam.

The current supply is expected to last at least six months and as long as 12 months with the water restrictions in place.

The use of water tankers to transport water from ­Gracemere to Mount Morgan is already in place.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Airport, Water and Waste committee on Tuesday and was moved by all councillors.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

