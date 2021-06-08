Highest paid Aussie postcodes revealed

Seven of the top 10 postcodes home to the highest paid Australians are in NSW, with residents in several affluent Sydney suburbs earning an average of $200,000 a year.

Double Bay took out top spot on the Australian Taxation Office’s latest data list for the highest paid suburbs, with resident tax payers earning about $202,541 on average.

The harbourside suburb was closely followed by workers in Toorak and Hawksburn, in Melbourne’s east, at $201,926.

Those figures were more than double Australia’s average full-time salary of $89,000, or about $1712 a week according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Darling Point and Point Piper came in third with an average taxable income of $199,813, while nearby Dover Heights and Vaucluse were fourth with incomes of $197,886.

Neighbouring Woollahra rounded out the top five with $183,418.

Point Piper, home to Malcolm Turnbull, was in the top 10. Picture: AAP Image/Paul Braven

Perth’s Cottesloe and Peppermint Grove also featured in the top 10 with an average income of $179,376 annually.

Portsea on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula claimed seventh spot with $175,356 the average salary.

Bellevue Hill in Sydney‘s east was eighth at $173,278, Mosman on Sydney’s lower north shore was ninth at $171,135 and Northbridge rounded out the top 10 an average salary of $168,891.

The tax office stats for the 2018-19 financial year found medical professionals dominated the top income earners list.

Surgeons earned an average of close to $400,000 a year, with anaesthetists likely to take home slightly less.

Internal medical specialists were sitting on about $300,000 a year.

Financial dealers earned the fourth highest at $275,984 on average.

Seven of the top 10 postcodes were in Sydney.

Legal professions also ranked highly, with workers in that industry earning an average of $188,798, a fraction more than mining engineers, who earned $184,507 on average.

CEOs and managing directors also featured in the top 10.

The top postcodes were home to some of Australia’s most prominent figures, including former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull who lives in a Point Piper mansion and mining billionaire Gina Rinehart who resides on Perth’s waterfront.

Top 10 postcodes for highest paid Australians

Double Bay, Sydney - $202,541

Toorak and Hawksburn, Melbourne - $201,926

Darling Point and Point Piper, Sydney - $199,813

Dover Heights and Vaucluse, Sydney - $197,886

Woollahra, Sydney - $183,418

Cottesloe and Peppermint Grove, Perth - $179,376

Portsea, Victoria - $175,356

Bellevue Hill, Sydney - $173,278

Mosman, Sydney - $171,135

Northbridge, Sydney - $168,891

