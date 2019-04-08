Highest population growth in the region in Yeppoon, Emu Park

Aerial view of sites for the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project.

Aerial view of sites for the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project. Livingstone Shire Council

THE latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics paint a positive picture for the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton region.

Registered business and population statistics from the ABS and employment figures show high activity and a region on the rise.

Regional economic development manager at Capricorn Enterprise, Neil Lethlean said a number of major projects were either commencing during the first quarter of 2019 or progressing through to the final design phases and commencing in various stages during the second half of the year.

"The immediate area will experience high activity as it relates to business and industry engagement and skilled workforce demand,” he said.

"This is already being reflected in population, business and employment growth in the region.”

There were an estimated 118,705 residents across the region in 2018 with a regional workforce of 61,446 people.

The percentage of unemployed people decreased to 6.9 per cent from 7.5 per cent in December 2017.

Mr Lethlean said the increasing number of people either working or looking for work, while unemployment rates decreased was a great indicator of increasing confidence across the region.

Much of the growth has occurred in Yeppoon and Emu Park which had average annual growth rates of 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively over the past five years.

"Sea-change, new amenities and infrastructure plus lifestyle advantages all contribute to positive marketing of the Capricorn Coast,” he said.

"The (Livingstone) local government area experienced increased population, with 37,638 residents calling the area home in 2018.

"While the number of registered businesses on the coast increased to 2,913 in 2017-18, workforce expansion has also been continuous every quarter since December 2017.

"Increasing infrastructure development and greater confidence in the economy has resulted in more people working or looking for work - 19,094 people - while the proportion of unemployed people is estimated to have decreased to 5.1 per cent and is lower than the rate across Queensland, which is 6.2 per cent.”

Mr Lethlean said between Rockhampton Region and Livingstone Shire, $3.5 billion in infrastructure projects were providing employment opportunities for the local workforce.