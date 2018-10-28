Highlanders 1, DKU turn it on to take titles at CQ Sevens

DYNAMIC RUN: DKU's Matthew Ruckert breaks through the defence in the men's grand final against The Secret Shoey Society on Saturday night.

RUGBY UNION: Highlanders 1 star Maddie Dixon described her team's win in the women's division of the inaugural RSC CQ Sevens as "incredibly special”.

"It's always great to have a win obviously but for it to be at the first rugby sevens carnival, that's extra amazing. It's the cherry on top,” she said after her team prevailed 19-12 in an all-Highlanders final.

DKU won the men's grand final, registering the same scoreline against The Secret Shoey Society in an exciting showdown that capped an entertaining day of rugby at Rockhampton's Victoria Park.

The winning teams took home $2500, with the runners-up pocketing $1000.

Twenty-three teams took part - 12 men, five women and six in the under-18 divisions.

Brothers Rugby club president and carnival organiser Trevor Robertson was thrilled with how the event came together.

"Everyone's had a good time, there were some great games played throughout the day, we had some really competitive finals and we had a good number of people along so it ticked all the boxes, I think,” he said.

"We were aiming for eight men and four women's teams so the fact that we got 12 and five in the first year is great.

"The main thing for us now is making sure we can back it up next year and make it that little bit better again.”

Hard-working forward Dixon was named Player of the Final but was quick to praise the efforts of her teammates, who only came together on the morning of the carnival.

"Players travelled from here, there and everywhere to play here today,” she said.

"It really was a team effort... all the girls worked just as hard as each other for that win.

"We were undefeated all day and we weren't going to have an upset at the very end.

"They (Highlanders 2) gave it to us and it was really tough but the girls held it together and we came away with the win.”

DKU's Luke Buckley was stoked about his team's hard-fought victory.

"Everyone just chipped in. We were pretty gassed by the end but we got away with the win,” he said.

"We just stuck to our game plan - just throw it around and have some that - and that paid off.

"I couldn't be happier with the win. We didn't expect it because we put the side together in the last few days but we got there.”

Buckley said teammates Harry Hicks, who was named Player of the Final, and Karl Anderson were brilliant.

"Harry just killed it. If we didn't have him I don't think we'd have got where we did.

"If him and Karl Anderson were lacing up the boots were were pretty confident we might be able to do some damage.”

Buckley congratulated Brothers on the event and encouraged more teams to get involved next year.