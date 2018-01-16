Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Highlanders reign supreme at Coalfield Sevens

The victorious Highlanders team (back row, from left) Leepa Row Row, Amber Row Row (Blackwater), Keisha Baker (Maryborough), Rhiannon Revell-Blair (formerly of Clermont), Nea Robinson (Moranbah), Layla Fauid (Moranbah), Chantelle Dodd (Rockhampton), and Alana Elisaia (Brisbane) and (front, from left) Ana Afuie (Brisbane), Sharni Upton (Rockhampton) and Iiesha Saltner (Calamvale).
The victorious Highlanders team (back row, from left) Leepa Row Row, Amber Row Row (Blackwater), Keisha Baker (Maryborough), Rhiannon Revell-Blair (formerly of Clermont), Nea Robinson (Moranbah), Layla Fauid (Moranbah), Chantelle Dodd (Rockhampton), and Alana Elisaia (Brisbane) and (front, from left) Ana Afuie (Brisbane), Sharni Upton (Rockhampton) and Iiesha Saltner (Calamvale). CONTRIBUTED
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY UNION: The Highlanders shrugged off some quality opposition and scorching temperatures to be crowned champions of the inaugural Coalfield Sevens at the weekend.

The talented CQ outfit fired as the mercury climbed to 41 degrees in Emerald, going through the day/night carnival undefeated.

The team won four of its five games to nil, stamping its authority with a 29-nil win over Mackay in the final.

The Highlanders' teen sensation and Australian schools rep Rhiannon Revell-Blair, formerly of Clermont, was named player of the tournament.

Coach Niccy Muller said it was a great team effort, with every player doing their job in the testing conditions.

"There were some good teams out there, and it was a good turnout for the first year,” she said.

"I think it was our experience that probably got us through at the end.

"You couldn't afford to switch off at any stage because in seven-minute halves anything can happen.

"It was really hot and our strategy was to reserve energy by shifting the ball a lot and that worked for us.”

The Highlanders opened their campaign with a big win over the highly fancied CQ Dingoes.

They then scored a hard-fought win over Brothers from Rockhampton in one of their toughest games of the carnival.

They continued their run with a 34-nil win over the Sunshine Coast, the same team they soundly beat in the semi to set up their final showdown with Mackay.

"The final was a good game but our girls ended up winning it pretty convincingly after they got a bit of a roll-on,” Muller said.

"It was a great carnival. It is great for CQ to have an event like this and hopefully the organisers can keep building on it to make it bigger and better next year.”

Muller said Revell-Blair was outstanding, which augured well for the 16-year-old who was vying for selection in the Australian team for this year's Oceania Youth Games.

Forward Layla Fauid from Moranbah put in a strong defensive effort, and Blackwater sisters Leepa and Amber Row Row impressed in their tournament debut.

The Highlanders have a talented squad of players who compete in both union and league.

Muller said their next assignment would be the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival in Rockhampton in a fortnight where they would be out to defend their 2017 title.

Topics:  coalfield sevens cq dingoes highlanders niccy muller rugby union

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Howzat! Hundreds join Yeppoon man's national cricket tribe

Howzat! Hundreds join Yeppoon man's national cricket tribe

AFTER five years of donning matching kits and questionable sunglasses, a one-time boys trip has turned into the annual cricket event with more than 400 members

Holloway ready to ace his rivals in Melbourne

HOT SHOT: Tennis player Josh Holloway will be looking to continue his successful run at next week's Australian Tennis Championships 2018 in Melbourne.

Rocky player to compete in singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles

Rocky woman finds work after years of searching

Ruby Lewis, Pixie Oxley and Amanda White of Happy Herb.

Lack of experience and disability made it hard to find a job

UPDATE: Latest development in CQ highway pot hole alert

POT HOLE ALERT: This is not the pot hole in question but The Morning Bulletin is seeking a photo of the actual pot hole.

The Statewide Traffic Management Centre issued a follow up statement

Local Partners

Devastating injuries: Rodeo family helps 'two of their own'

Charity bull ride to raise funds after separate tragedies

Rugby league legend to share secrets to success with CQ

The all-conquering Cameron Smith will be guest speaker at an event in Moranbah next week.

Cameron Smith to talk about life as an elite athlete

Ron Burgundy hijacks Australian Open

U.S. actor Will Ferrell, left, interviews Switzerland's Roger Federer on Rod Laver Arena following his first round match against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Will Ferrell’s bizarre Roger Federer interview