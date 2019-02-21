Highlight of region's calendar returns for 2019

THE CQ Health 2019 Sports and Health Expo will take place this weekend, with the free event offering a range of fun activities and opportunities for attendees.

Parks Committee Chair, Cr Cherie Rutherford, said over 90 different organisations would be at this year's event.

"We know that the Sports and Health Expo is a highlight of the region's calendar, and this weekend's event is set to be a real winner,” she said.

A yoga class led by Body N Soul Yoga's Tracey Bienek. Contributed

"Attendees will be able to meet local sporting celebrities and enjoy shows on the main stage with everything from self-defence to obstacle courses on show.

"You will have access to over 90 different site holders to find out about events and clubs you can sign up to, hear from health providers, and even learn about job and university opportunities in this sector.

"Finally everyone who comes along will be able to take part in the pit stop health check.

"Just pick up a Health and Wellbeing Scorecard from one of our pit stops and make your way around the expo to find providers who will help you identify what you might need to refuel or repair, from blood pressure to fitness levels to help with quitting smoking.

"The expo is a really fun event suitable for all ages and fitness levels.”

Principal instructor and founder of Body N Soul Yoga, Tracey Bienek, said there were still a few places left for her yoga session on Sunday.

"Yoga is a fantastic way to stay healthy. I have a background in education and I am really passionate about helping people find the best way yoga can work for them, rather than just showing you what works for me,” she said.

"We will be hosting a class first thing on Sunday morning at 7.30am - it's only $5 and includes a voucher for a smoothie.”

The event, which is hosted by Rockhampton Regional Council, kicks off at 8.30am on Sunday . Entry is free.

Where: Robert Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds (all abilities access).