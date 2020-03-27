Menu
DECISION TIME: A virus cloud has hung over CQ’s local election campaigns but now on election day, the fates of candidates is about to be decided. Picture: Stewart McLean
Highlights of RRC’s 2020 Local Government Election campaign

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
27th Mar 2020 5:50 PM
ALMOST completely overshadowed by the growing threat of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the polls open today to determine which Rockhampton Regional Council candidates will succeed in the 2020 Local Government Election.

Despite intense pressure from Queenslanders for the election to be delayed or to be conducted entirely by postal vote, including 78 per cent of the 2300 voters in The Morning Bulletin’s online poll, the Queensland Government has pushed ahead with the election.

It continues to act on the advice of Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young who advised the risk of contracting COVID-19 at polling location was still low and they were safer than other places like supermarkets.

The Bully’s big local issues poll found that readers wanted their candidates to keeping rate rises at or below CPI, do more to reduce crime, attract new business/industry to the area, deal with the South Rockhampton flood levee and extend boundaries to take in fringe Livingstone suburbs of Glenlee, Rockyview and Glendale.

While divisions 3, 4, and 6 will be uncontested, with incumbent councillors Tony Williams, Ellen Smith and Drew Wickerson assured another four years at the RRC table, there will be some interesting contests to follow.

Incumbent mayor Margaret Strelow is a favourite for many to secure another term at the helm but underdog Chris ‘Pineapple’ Hooper is recontesting the top job, offering some out-of-the-box ideas hoping to attracting votes seeking a change.

In Division 1, it’s hard to pick who will triumph between Sherrie Ashton, Shane Latcham and Vince Robertson.

Division 2, will be hotly contested between incumbent Cr Neil Fisher and Rocky Sports Club co-founder Gavin Shuker.

In Division 5, deputy mayor Cherie Rutherford has had to work hard to overcome challenger Peter Anderson.

Noeleen Horan and Donna Kirkland have done their best to attract support in Division 7, with the race too close to call.

A record number of pre-poll votes have been cast in this election so results may not be known for days or weeks in the close contestss. Visit our website to see who will triumph.

