Subscribe Digital Edition
Highlights on Thursday’s program at Beef Australia

Pam McKay
6th May 2021 12:00 AM


Antarctic expedition leader Rachael Robertson will share her incredible story at Beef Australia on Thursday.

The youngest and only second female expedition leader to manage a team at the Davis Station research outpost, Ms Robertson will be guest speaker at the Westpac High Tea from 2pm at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Thousands of people are flocking each day to the nation’s premier beef industry event, which features property tours, seminars and symposiums, trade sites and a variety of entertainment.

Here are some highlights from Thursday’s program.

7am-9am: Rural Press Club Breakfast, The Stadium, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

9.30am-10.30am: Neil McDonald and his working dogs, Beef Australia Demo Yards, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

10.30am-11am: Guy McLean, The Australian Horseman, Beef Australia Demo Yards, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

1pm-1.30pm: Tech Yards Talks presented by nbn: Talking Connectivity – How nbn is enabling agritech to take off right across Australia with Robert Hardiem, Ken Coombe Tech Yards RaboTruck Stage, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

2pm-5pm: Westpac High Tea with guest speaker Antarctic Expedition leader Rachael Robertson, The Stadium, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

2pm-6pm: Nutrien Livestock Stud Cattle Championship Day 3, Parade of Champions and Interbreed Judging, Centre Ring, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

5pm-10pm: Round Up! by CMC Rocks at Beef Australia, Ergon Energy Pavilion Stage, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

6pm-9pm: Celebrity Chef Dinner with Scott Pickett and Martin Bouchier presented by AACo,

Celebrity Chef Restaurant, Centre Ring, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

beef australia what's on today
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

