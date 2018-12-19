Highly respected Rocky professional takes Beef's top job

Beef Australia's top bosses of 2018, Blair Angus - Chair and Denis Cox- CEO, have been replaced for the 2021 expo. Blair Angus remains on the board while Denis Cox has moved on as a part-owner and general manager of The Great Western Hotel.

Beef Australia's top bosses of 2018, Blair Angus - Chair and Denis Cox- CEO, have been replaced for the 2021 expo. Blair Angus remains on the board while Denis Cox has moved on as a part-owner and general manager of The Great Western Hotel. Allan Reinikka ROK030518abeef1

EX-HEALTH boss Ian Mill has been unveiled as Beef Australia's new CEO.

Beef Australia announced the new recruit this morning following Denis Cox's departure a few months ago after serving two terms of the popular expo.

Mr Mill was the CEO of Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland Limited where he looked after a workforce of 1,500 staff across four private hospitals, three residential aged care facilities, retirement villages, and food and linen services.

He has more than 30 years in leading roles in the public, commercial and not-for-profit sectors.

Over 50 applications were received by the Beef Australia board for the role, with applicants from across Australia and international.

"We were delighted with the extremely high calibre of applicants with many of these people elevated to our shortlist,” Mr Camm said.

"We are confident that we have secured the best candidate and are excited by what Ian brings to the organisation through his vast experience.”

Ex-Mercy Health and Aged Care CEO Ian Mill is Beef Australia's new CEO. Contributed

Mr Mill himself owns and manages a small beef cattle herd.

He admits while he doesn't have an extensive history in the beef industry, he is very passionate about the sector.

"I haven't missed a Beef Australia expo since my arrival in Rockhampton 20 years ago,” Mr Mill said.

"Over that period, I've watched and admired the way that the event has evolved from having an industry focus, to now also catering for the broader community.

"What other event offers such a diverse range of attractions and world class activities not just for the rural sector, but also for locals.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to join such a devoted team of people including the staff, board, and hundreds of volunteers and contractors responsible for delivering the next Beef Expo in 2021.”

The first beef exposition was conducted in 1988 as part of the Bicentennial project, and due to the success of the inaugural event, it is now conducted triennially.

Beef 2018 attracted more than 100,000 visitors through the gates including over 1,200 international guests from forty-three different countries.

This year's event delivered in excess of $80 million to the Central Queensland economy, affirming its position as the pre-eminent event of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

Mr Mill, along with the board and staff, say they are confident that in 2021 they will deliver another fantastic Beef Exposition packed with information, entertainment, great value and first-class attractions for locals and visitors alike.