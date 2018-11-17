Supervised high-risk crims banned from leaving NSW

NSW is changing its law following a case in South Australia last year.

Dangerous criminals who are released from jail on supervision orders will be banned from leaving the state, closing a bizarre loophole that allows high-risk offenders to move out of NSW to avoid being watched by authorities.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman will on Saturday announce new laws that will automatically ban offenders released from prison on extended supervision orders (ESOs) from leaving NSW.

ESOs include monitoring conditions that are placed on high-risk offenders such as paedophiles and murderers when they are released from jail. These can include electronic monitoring, banning the offender from going near schools, and mandatory reporting to police.

However, because ESOs are granted by state courts they are often not enforceable if an offender move states.

NSW is changing its law following a case in South Australia last year where a judge did not impose an ESO on dangerous sex offender Jason Rothapfel because he was moving to NSW, where it would not be able to be enforced. The court also did not ban Rothapfel from leaving SA.

"When high-risk offenders leave the state their order was made in, the conditions of their order are typically unenforceable," Mr Speakman (right) said.

"This leaves the community exposed to offenders posing an unacceptable risk of committing further serious sex and violence offences

"That's why we're working cooperatively with South Australia to ensure that offenders on supervision orders can't travel to other states without prior approval of corrections authorities, to secure the safety of Australians in other states and territories."

SA is also changing its laws, and the ­reform will improve information-sharing between the two states.

NSW has 105 offenders on supervision orders.

These include rapist Daniel Anthony McQuilton, who in 2014 was able to cut off his ankle bracelet and left it buried under a tree.

He was later found, drunk, in the enclosed grounds of a private boys' school in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Daniel McQuilton cut off his ankle bracelet and left it buried under a tree.

Others on supervision orders include pervert Laurence Golding, who has a history of masturbating in front of women on public transport and once broke into a unit to sexually assault a sleeping woman.

Mr Speakman and South Australian Attorney-­General Vickie Chapman are encouraging other states and territories to harmonise supervision order laws.

Ms Chapman said the new laws would also stop courts from choosing not to grant an ESO because the offender planned to move to another state.

"In addition to the mandatory restriction on travel, the reforms will oblige courts in NSW and South Australia to ignore an offender's intention to move to another state when determining whether or not to impose a supervision order in the first place," she said.