Highs and heartbreak for CQ competitors at nationals

Extreme Trampoline CQ competitor Mattheus Grieves celebrates his silver medal win at the nationals with coach Kerry Smyth.

There were highs and lows for the four Extreme Trampoline CQ competitors who represented Queensland at the weekend’s Australian Gymnastics Championships.

Sixteen-year-old Matt Grieves starred, taking home an individual silver medal and a team bronze.

Talia Bauman, who was competing at nationals for the first time, put up 20 skills in two strong routines in the national 6 women’s trampoline.

But there was heartbreak for fellow nationals debutant Tyson Cumming who injured his ankle in practice and had to withdraw from the national 6 men’s double mini trampoline.

Extreme Trampoline CQ coach Kerry Smyth said the trampoline Gods weren’t on the side of accomplished competitor Sam Durkin, either.

While he had no joy in his two individual events, he impressed in the teams event, and completed all passes to progress to the finals of the national 6 tumbling, which he was contesting for the first time.

Matt Grieves (left) and Queensland teammates Bryce Edwards, Harrison Lee and Jayden Robinson-Patch won bronze in the open men's double mini trampoline at the national championships.

Smyth said Grieves was outstanding, and his silver medal winning performance had everyone talking.

He won his silver in the international junior men’s under-22 trampoline.

He was a member of the Queensland team that won bronze in the open men’s double mini trampoline and was a finalist in the international junior men’s under-22 double mini trampoline.

“Matt was fantastic. It’s his first year in the under-22 age group so he’s at the lower end of the pack, age-wise,” she said.

“In the double mini trampoline, he introduced new passes in the qualifying round and also in the finals, and then he went on to win the bronze in the interstate challenge which was awesome.

“He’s got a good physique, a great attitude, and he’s got a really good head for trampolining - his spatial awareness is very good.

“He keeps proving that he can rise to the occasion, and he could go on to compete on a world stage.”

