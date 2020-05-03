One person seriously injured, second hurt in motorbike crash

12PM: TWO people have been taken to Rockhampton Hospital after two motorbikes crash this morning near Bouldercombe.

One patient has been transported in a serious but stable condition with multiple injuries.

The other is in a stable condition.

Both are believed to have multiple fractures.

One lane of the Burnett Hwy remains blocked.

The Mount Morgan Range has been closed and vehicles are being detoured by police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

11AM: One lane of the Burnett Hwy has been blocked followed the two motorbike crash near the Poison Creek Rd turnoff outside of Bouldercombe this morning.

10.45AM: EMERGENCY services have been called to a road traffic accident outside of Bouldercombe this morning.

It hasn't been confirmed yet but it is believed two motorcycles or push bikes have collided.

The crash has been reported at the 80km zone after the Poison Creek Rd turn-off onto the Burnett Hwy, which is the Razorback way to Mount Morgan.

The crash was reported around 10.40am.

More to come.