Highway blocked in both directions after B-double crash

ROAD BLOCK: Police are still on scene of the crash on the Dawson Hwy. Alistair Brightman

A B-DOUBLE has jack-knifed this morning leaving the Dawson Hwy blocked in both directions.

The single vehicle accident is believed to have occurred on the way to Biloela, near the turn off to Prospect Creek on Prospect Creek Goovigen Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesperson confirmed the accident happened around 8am this morning.

No transport to the hospital was required by QAS.

Queensland Police advised crews are still on scene and are working to clear the road.

The Dawson Hwy is still blocked in both directions.

More to come.