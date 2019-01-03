Menu
The Bruce Highway is at a crawl after a crash at Sippy Downs this morning.
Highway chaos causes traffic snarl

Ashley Carter
by
3rd Jan 2019 12:24 PM | Updated: 2:55 PM
DRIVERS are experiencing lengthy delays after two separate incidents on the Bruce Hwy this morning.

An earlier crash at Tanawha left motorists travelling at a crawl near Aussie World.

The northbound lanes towards Nambour are still reduced and drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

Heading south, a ute with a boat trailer that broke down earlier this morning left traffic at a standstill at Bells Creek and Landsborough.

 

Traffic has backed up to the Sunshine Motorway as drivers struggle to merge onto the highway.
Traffic has backed up to the Sunshine Motorway as drivers struggle to merge onto the highway. Facebook/Linda Swan

The southbound lanes are still reduced and long delays are expected.

Motorists are also reporting heavy congestion on the Sunshine Motorway, as traffic struggles to merge onto the busy highway.

Police are urging drivers to be patient and drive to the conditions on Sunshine Coast roads, following three fatal traffic crashes in two days.

