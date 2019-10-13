Menu
Two dead in fiery highway crash

by Thomas Morgan
13th Oct 2019 8:58 AM | Updated: 10:06 AM
TWO people have died in a fiery accident that closed the Bruce Highway for more than six hours overnight.

The incident, which was possibly caused by a kangaroo, happened near Gin Gin about 9.30pm last night.

It was initially called in as a single-vehicle crash involving a kangaroo, but police officers noticed a second car on fire in a gully.

The drivers of the two cars - who were the sole occupants of both vehicles - died.

Forensic crash unit investigators are at the scene.

