A crash on Albert St and Denham St on Tuesday afternoon around 3pm.

A crash on Albert St and Denham St on Tuesday afternoon around 3pm. Sean Fox

Initial: 3:25pm: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash on the rail crossing that is blocking northbound traffic on Albert St in Rockhampton.

A reporter on the scene said there was one ute involved with the back end heavily damage and a white wagon was also involved

He said there is a person inside receiving treatment.

It is understood emergency services are using mechanical cutters to remove the driver's door.