Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck rollover at Landsborough. Picture: Bruce Long
The truck rollover at Landsborough. Picture: Bruce Long
News

Highway crashes slow morning commute

by Jo Glover
28th Nov 2018 6:06 AM

A TRUCK rollover on the Bruce Hwy and a serious crash on the Pacific Mwy have are causing traffic delays this morning.

The truck rollover happened in northbound lanes of the Bruce Hwy at Bells Creek, just before the Caloundra exit, about 1am.

The truck was still there at 5am and looked to be blocking northbound lanes, with debris across the centre strip. Southbound lanes in the area were seeing delays.

 

The truck rollover at Landsborough. Picture: Bruce Long
The truck rollover at Landsborough. Picture: Bruce Long

 

A man aged in his 50s was taken in a serious condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Further south, emergency services were still at the scene of a serious crash on the Pacific Mwy at Pimpama.

Police said the crash happened in southbound lanes near exit 49.

Southbound lanes were reduced to just one lane, with drivers advised to avoid the area if possible or take Rifle Range Rd. Northbound traffic was also delayed from the crash site back to Upper Coomera at 5.30am.

bruce highway editors picks pacific motorway

Top Stories

    Cruel financial twist for family who lost son to fatal crash

    premium_icon Cruel financial twist for family who lost son to fatal crash

    Business Fletcher family fighting to save business and home after RCR Tomlinson collapse and hundreds of thousands worth of unpaid bills.

    Rocky River Run set to change hands for future growth

    premium_icon Rocky River Run set to change hands for future growth

    News CTC asked council to take over the event so it can continue to grow

    • 28th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
    Magistrate urges woman to sober up for children and be a mum

    premium_icon Magistrate urges woman to sober up for children and be a mum

    Crime 'If you can't stop drinking, I'm sure your offending won't stop'

    Significant repairs under way for Rocky street

    Significant repairs under way for Rocky street

    News OVER $1 million to be spent on road repairs

    Local Partners