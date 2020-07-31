Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Man cut free after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway
Man cut free after a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway
News

Highway cut, man hospitalised in serious crash

by Cormac Pearson
31st Jul 2020 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Emergency services were racing to free a man trapped in a car following a serious crash on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane late on Thursday night.

All northbound lanes of the highway were closed just before the Caloundra turn-off after the accident occurred about 10.20pm

Northbound travellers have been urged to detour via Steve Irwin Way or Roys Rd.

Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene and with a rescue helicopter landing at the scene.

The 36-year-old man was eventually free'd from the vehicle, suffering a broken leg and head injuries.

He was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Originally published as Highway cut, man hospitalised in serious crash

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway caloundra crash sunshine coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Peak bushfire season returns to haunt CQ residents

        premium_icon Peak bushfire season returns to haunt CQ residents

        News Residents are being warned to prepare for the worst following last year’s devastating bushfires.

        FISHING FRIDAY: Hit the estuaries this weekend

        premium_icon FISHING FRIDAY: Hit the estuaries this weekend

        News FIND out where the fish are biting with the guru, Scott Lynch.

        Teen injured after punching, smashing phone booth

        premium_icon Teen injured after punching, smashing phone booth

        Crime PARAMEDIC waves down police at the scene in Yeppoon.

        LETTERS: ‘Major problem with Trump’s COVID-19 solutions’

        premium_icon LETTERS: ‘Major problem with Trump’s COVID-19 solutions’

        Opinion Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.