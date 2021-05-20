Menu
News

Highway duplication to experience traffic changes

Aden Stokes
20th May 2021 3:00 PM
Motorists that travel on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere are being made aware that traffic will temporarily switch to the outside lanes on the eastbound and westbound carriageways of the highway as part of the ongoing duplication works.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the traffic switch would take place between May 22–29.

Works to be completed during this time include centre lanes and media work, permanent drainage and culvert work, reconstruction of the U-turn facility at the Yeppen approach to the Capricorn Highway, and permanent line marking and installation of signage.

The works would run from May 22–29 until mid-July and would mostly be undertaken between 6am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.

Some works would be undertaken at night between 6pm to 6am.

Overview of work of the Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere.
As part of the works, motorists and residents could expect a number of traffic changes.

The new signalised intersection at Fairy Bower Road and Old Gracemere Road would be made live to cater for all traffic movements.

The existing Old Gracemere Road intersection with the Capricorn Highway would be permanently closed and access to the Capricorn Highway would be via the new Old Gracemere Connection Road.

Motorists would be allowed to perform a U-turn towards Rockhampton about 150m west of the existing U-turn facility, near the Yeppen Roundabout.

Temporary U-turn facility west of Yeppen Roundabout.
During the works, nearby residents and businesses could experience an increase in noise due to the construction activities.

During this time, lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control would be in place.

Motorists were reminded to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.

The project was expected to be completed in July.

