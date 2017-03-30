Highway landslide cuts off major CQ road

Rebecca Takken shared these incredible shots of a landslide on the Eton Range on the Peak Downs Hwy.

A LANDSLIP on the Peak Downs Hwy has left the major connection closed to all traffic.

Dramatic images of the damage were earlier shared to various community Facebook groups, warning motorists to avoid the Eton Range near Sarina.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads have this evening advised it is one of eight major road connections which remain closed in Central Queensland as a result of Cyclone Debbie.

"This is a volatile weather event and road conditions can and will change very quickly," the department stated.

"Many roads remain under water and we have also identified damage to key links, and reports that others have sustained significant damage.

"Accessing many of these sites is limited due to the high number of roads impacted across the region.

"Our engineers and inspectors are undertaking inspections on all state-controlled roads, however only when it is safe to do so."

As roads begin to emerge from flood waters, assessments and emergency repair work will be prioritised and undertaken.

Major road connections that remain closed in CQ include:

Peak Downs Hwy at Eton Range due to landslips.

Marlborough-Sarina Rd at Sarina Range due to landslids, and Yatton Creek Bridge due to the loss of the bridge approach.

Capricorn Hwy at Gogango Creek due to flooding.

Bruce Hwy south of Proserpine at Lethebrook due to flooding

Leichhardt Hwy between Dululu and Theodore due to flooding at various location.

Burnett Hwy between Dululu and Biloela due to flooding at various loications.

Dawson Hwy between Calliope and Banana due to flooding at various locations.

Fitzroy Developmental Rd at various locations north of Dingo due to flooding.

Yattan Bridge near Marlborough.

The Bruce Hwy at Granite Creek, north of Marlborough has sustained significant damage.

The road is under traffic control at a 10kmh speed limit, and restricted to a 5 tonne gross vehicle mass limit.

Any vehicle greater than 5 tonne travelling through this area will be stopped by transport inspectors.

With the volume of rainfall across the region, there will be damage to road surfaces.

Road users are encouraged to be cautious when driving on Queensland roads and if they identify an issue, phone 13 19 40 or message TMR on Facebook.