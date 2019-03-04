Highway partially closed after car rollover

11.25AM: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway near The Caves will be closed after a single vehicle rollover this morning.

Reports indicate that a blue Holden rolled on the busy road at 11am this morning in the Parkhurst/Caves area.

The exact location of the rollover is unknown at this stage.

Queensland Ambulance crews are heading to the scene to assess the passenger who is no longer trapped in the car.

Traffic control is being called to the scene while parts of the highway are closed.

More to come.