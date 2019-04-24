UPDATE: Highway reopened, rain continues

The road from Roma to Morven has been closed due to water over the highway.

UPDATE 3pm:

THE Warrego Highway between Roma and Morven has been reopened, after being cut off earlier this morning by floodwaters.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads have assessed the flooded areas and deemed the road able to be re-opened.

"The rain has held off for a few hours now, and the TMR staff have assessed the flooded roads," said Regional Director Kym Murphy.

"Staff have decided it is now safe to reopen the highway."

Rain is expected to continue into the evening, with the upper lower pressure system set to weaken overnight.

EARLIER: ONE of southwest Queensland's main thoroughfares has been cut off by floodwaters.

Floodwater has risen up the Warrego Highway approximately 21km west of Mitchell with both directions of roads now closed to all traffic.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 48mm of rain in Roma between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning with Mitchell receiving 50mm and Injune 35mm.

Residents are reporting between 50 to 100mm of rain in Cunnamulla overnight, while the Bureau has recorded 93.8mm since yesterday morning.

At St George, there has been 26mm - no rainfall has been recorded at Longreach and only 1mm at Barcaldine.

Up to 50mm is expected to fall across that area of western Queensland today with more rain expected on Thursday further north including the Central Queensland Coast.

The Mackay area could receive up to 100mms on Thursday and a further 50mm on Friday.

According to the BoM's forecast, the wet conditions will ease heading into the weekend.

"We're looking at some pretty significant falls continuing through the rest of the day, possibly easing through tonight," Meteoreologist Kimba Wong said.

"It's the result of an upper low pressure system, driving a lot of rain in the area.

"It's expected to weaken pretty rapidly later tonight.

"There will be a bit more rain, but that should ease."

Maranoa councillors Puddy Chandler and Jan Chambers, who are currently in the general meeting in Roma, said they were both flooded in.

"We have had 81mm up at Injune, and the creek is flowing over the Womblebank Gap Rd, just west," Cr Chandler said.

"I won't get home tonight; with the creek running, it is far too wet to get back in, but it is exciting. The rain is fabulous and we love it."

Cr Chambers, who has a property south of Mungallala, said she had received about 92mm as of 6am this morning.

"Reports have come in from people travelling out there that the Womalilla Creeks are flooded, but generally those go up and down pretty quickly," she said.

"I'm not sure if I'll get home tonight but I am hoping to, and this rain has been really beautiful.

"Council staff will be going out to put up signs and close the roads; they all work together with Transport and Main Roads, and it is all part of the Local Disaster Management Plan.

They have been out past Mitchell this morning after one traveller went in to town and report the flooding this morning."

Across the region, the Warrego Highway is now the only major road closure. Carnarvon Gorge Road, just off the Carnarvon Highway, has been re-opened.

More to come…