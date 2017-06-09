Highway smoke haze as bush fire burns

UPDATE 1.30PM: FIRE crews have contained a bush blaze north of Rockhampton but warn heavy smoke is still in the area.

A Queensland Fire and Emergeny Services spokeswoman confirmed crews were called to a grass fire at Kunwarara just after 11am.

She said the fire was brought under control at 12.45pm and two crews remained at the scene mopping up and dampening down edges.

"The fire burnt about 70 acres,” she said.

"Large amounts of smoke can be seen in the area.”

BREAKING 11AM: A LARGE bushfire is creating a smoke hazard on the Bruce Hwy north of Rockhampton.

A Rockhampton police crew came across the blaze while patrolling about 2km north of Raspberry Creek Road, Kunwarara.

Reports indicate the blaze is crossing the Hwy and a structure of some sort has been destroyed. Officers at the scene reported a large smoke hazard on the Hwy and have made the decision to close the Hwy for the safety of motorists.

Police have alerted Queensland Fire and Emergency Services who are responding.

Motorists in the area are urged to drive to the conditions.

More to come.