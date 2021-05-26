Menu
Police caught Rebecca Elizabeth Andrews speeding on the Capricorn Highway while she was under the influence of alcohol. File photo.
Crime

Highway speeder was under the influence of alcohol

Darryn Nufer
26th May 2021 2:00 PM
A woman clocked driving at 116kmh on a Central Highlands highway last month, was under the influence of alcohol.

Rebecca Elizabeth Andrews, 36, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to speeding and drink-driving.

The court heard that police detected Andrews speeding on the Capricorn Highway, east of Dingo, on April 3.

The speed limit on that stretch of road was 100kmh.

Following a random breath test, Andrews recorded a positive reading of 0.054.

The court heard that Andrews had a traffic history with no offending of a similar nature on it.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Andrews $616 and disqualified her from driving for one month.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

