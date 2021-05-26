Highway speeder was under the influence of alcohol

Police caught Rebecca Elizabeth Andrews speeding on the Capricorn Highway while she was under the influence of alcohol. File photo.

A woman clocked driving at 116kmh on a Central Highlands highway last month, was under the influence of alcohol.

Rebecca Elizabeth Andrews, 36, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to speeding and drink-driving.

The court heard that police detected Andrews speeding on the Capricorn Highway, east of Dingo, on April 3.

The speed limit on that stretch of road was 100kmh.

Following a random breath test, Andrews recorded a positive reading of 0.054.

The court heard that Andrews had a traffic history with no offending of a similar nature on it.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Andrews $616 and disqualified her from driving for one month.

