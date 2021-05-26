Highway speeder was under the influence of alcohol
A woman clocked driving at 116kmh on a Central Highlands highway last month, was under the influence of alcohol.
Rebecca Elizabeth Andrews, 36, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to speeding and drink-driving.
The court heard that police detected Andrews speeding on the Capricorn Highway, east of Dingo, on April 3.
The speed limit on that stretch of road was 100kmh.
Following a random breath test, Andrews recorded a positive reading of 0.054.
The court heard that Andrews had a traffic history with no offending of a similar nature on it.
Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Andrews $616 and disqualified her from driving for one month.
