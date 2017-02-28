Highway upgrade will help grow CQ's economy

TWO Central Queensland councils have joined forces to lobby for more State Government funding for one of the region's vital highways.

Last week, Rockhampton Regional councillors Tony Williams and Neil Fisher met with Central Highlands Regional Council to discuss how improvements to the Capricorn Hwy could enhance the region's economy.

Cr Williams said more State Government resources were needed to help drive economic growth in mining, tourism, agriculture and manufacturing.

"The Capricorn Hwy plays a significant role in the delivery of supplies for the mining industry and with the pending $22 billion Carmichael Mine in the Galilee Basin now is the time to allocate funds for highway upgrades into the government's future capital works program,” he said.

"Investment in the highway needs to keep ahead of the development of the coal industry as mines move further into the Galilee Basin such as the China First mine in Alpha.

"By doing so it will assist in economic development and increase safety for all road users.

"Rockhampton and Central Highlands council's will also seek to co-fund an RACQ review of the Capricorn Hwy to highlight areas where safety needs to be improved.

"Improving road safety will improve the perception that the Capricorn Hwy is a traveller-friendly highway and this will translate into an increase in tourists travelling between Rockhampton and Barcaldine.”

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said the highway gave critical access to important services including medical, sporting and education opportunities.

"An investment in the highway is an investment in the people of Central Queensland, but also the future prosperity of our great region,” Cr Hayes said.