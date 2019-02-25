Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gun-wielding plane hijacker shot dead

25th Feb 2019 6:22 AM

 

Commandos stormed a plane in Bangladesh's southeast overnight and shot dead a "psychologically deranged" armed man who allegedly tried to hijack the Dubai-bound flight, an army official said.

The suspect, described by officials as a Bangladeshi man in his mid 20s, was shot as special forces rushed the plane after it landed safely in Chittagong.

The 134 passengers and 14 crew aboard the Bangladesh Biman flight BG147 were all rescued unharmed, officials said.

But the suspected hijacker - identified by the name "Mahadi" and described as being 25 or 26 years old - was injured and died shortly after being arrested, said army spokesman Major General Motiur Rahman.

More on this at news.com.au

editors picks hijacking plane

Top Stories

    Livingstone Mayor visits Canberra to push for extra support

    premium_icon Livingstone Mayor visits Canberra to push for extra support

    Council News He wants army road upgrades and to set up defence industries.

    Year 12 student on the path to the top of the medical world

    premium_icon Year 12 student on the path to the top of the medical world

    Parenting 'Difficult at times...if you have persistence you can make it work'

    • 25th Feb 2019 6:59 AM
    Police probe complaints by JM Kelly liquidators

    premium_icon Police probe complaints by JM Kelly liquidators

    Business Liquidator has revealed the QBCC was keen for the Public Examination

    • 25th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
    LNP pledges inquiry into Queensland's building industry

    premium_icon LNP pledges inquiry into Queensland's building industry

    Politics LNP Leader Deb Frecklington has committed to establishing the inquiry

    • 25th Feb 2019 6:00 AM