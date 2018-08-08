Hiking track closed for $450,000 improvements

SHUTTING: The Zamia Walk will be closed while $450,000 restoration work is carried out

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) will be undertaking work to upgrade the Zamia track in Mount Archer National Park, Rockhampton.

QPWS principal ranger Peter Moore said the track would be closed while the $450,000 work was carried out to upgrade the bottom half of the 14km walking track.

Work being undertaken over coming months includes installing better drainage and resurfacing and realigning sections of the track to reduce erosion and improve walking track grades.

"During the works, walkers will still be able to access the Sleipner Lookout track - a 2.4km return walk - from Mt Archer summit. Access to the Zamia track beyond Sleipner Lookout will be closed,” Mr Moore said. "The Zamia track is a one-way walk from the Mt Archer summit to German St.”

Mr Moore said the Zamia track was not as popular as the new elevated Nurim circuit at the Mt Archer summit.

The QPWS works are part of the implementation of the Mt Archer Activation Master Plan developed by the Rockhampton Regional Council.

Visit: www.des.qld.gov.au