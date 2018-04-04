Hillbilly Goats set to launch latest record

HILLBILLY Goats are over the moon with their finalist positions in the last two years of CMAA Awards for bluegrass recording of the year and are celebrating with the release of their latest work, "Old Jacks Bones.”

Old time music delivered with driving fiddle and wailing harmonica is what the Hillbilly Goats are renowned for with their high energy live performances that has the band being compared to the legends of alt-folk and string band sounds, Old Crow Medicine Show with an Aussie flavour, and their latest album 'Old Jack's Bones' is no exception.

'Old Jack's Bones' was released worldwide through MGM/Planet Company on the 20th January 2018 and the Goats have been touring this album through the southern states, Tamworth CMF, Port Fairy Folk Festival and even New Zealand. It's Queensland's turn now.

Hillybilly Goats are playing at Bajool Hotel this Satruday. Contributed

Recorded by ARIA recipient Nigel Pegrum (Drummer for Steeleye Span, Uriah Heep and Small Faces amongst others) of Pegasus Studios, the album was co-produced with band creators Bryce & Mahney Wearne. Bringing the studio to the Goat's property in Glastonbury, SE QLD to capture the essence of the band, 'Old Jack's Bones' is the fourth studio album for the Hillbilly Goats. This album further stamps the musical twist on traditional songs The Hillbilly Goats are renowned for, yet includes 2 original tracks.... Old Jack's Bones is written about Jack Ryle, a legendary ringer from Cape York who taught Goat Girl to play double bones, and Gypsy Girl is a song all about touring the land and the love of returning home to their 10 year old daughter.

Blessed with boundless energy and passion for their style of old time, string band music, the Hillbilly Goats are made up Bryce and Mahney Wearne who feature mainly on Vocals, Blues Harp, Banjo, Bones and Double Bass for this latest album with other Goats, Jacinta Simons on fiddle and backing vocals and Lauren Butler on backing vocals. They were joined by bluegrass and old timey legend, Andrew Clermont on acoustic guitar, fiddle and mandolin with special appearances by Kirk Steel (accordion), Mark Moulynox (dobro), and Russell Harris (trumpet).

GIG:

Bajool Hotel, Saturday April 7 at 6pm

$20 per person including snacks