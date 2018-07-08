HiLux shooting victim was a Sunshine Coast dad

REMEMBERING HIM: Nambour man Nickolas Dean Robertson, 22, died in hospital on Saturday after suffering a gunshot wound to the back of his neck on July 1. Pictured here with his daughters Madaline Wyer, now 6, and Ella, now 2.

TWO little girls have lost a lifetime with their dad after a young Nambour man shot in the back of the neck had his life support turned off.

Nickolas "Nick" Robertson should have spent Thursday celebrating his youngest daughter Ella's second birthday, instead they shared his last living moments together.

Nick was a coma with Ella and her sister Madaline, 6, by his side.

The 22-year-old was driving a stolen HiLux through Morayfield last Sunday about 5am when police allege a passenger discharged a firearm, causing Nick to lose control and crash.

Three passengers, including the alleged shooter, took off before paramedics arrived and discovered Nick's gunshot wound as they treated him on scene.

He was transported in a critical condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he died a week later.

Speaking through her grief, the mother of Nick's children, Zoey Wyer, remembered her ex-partner as a "lovely man who would do anything for his kids. He was very honest, very loving and caring, he enjoyed his cars, he enjoyed going dirt bike riding," she said.

"He was a really good person, and it's very sad the way he has died, he didn't deserve that at all. He has done things wrong in his life, everyone knows that, but he didn't deserve to die for anything that he has done."

Nick was a student of the St John's College, Nambour and Burnside high schools during his teenage years, and remained in Nambour as an adult.

Zoey said the Nick she knew would have "done anything for his friends".

"If anyone was in trouble he was always there to help," she said.

"It was just different circumstances when it came to him."

Zoey said while they were no longer in a relationship, Nick would always be her first love, and that his "legacy lives on with our children".

"My two girls are left without their dad, my littlest one hasn't had much time with her dad and it was very hard for my oldest daughter having to see her dad in a hospital bed and having to say goodbye to him," she said.

"He had plans. He wanted to teach them to drive their first cars, he wanted to teach them to ride motorbikes.

"He wanted to do all these things with his girls, take them to the zoo... that's all just ripped away, not just from him but from our girls."

Police report they did not find the discharged firearm inside the car wreckage, but they did seize ammunition from the vehicle.

A 21-year-old Beerwah man is facing a string of charges in relation to the incident, but at this stage investigators haven't decided whether those charges will be upgraded.

He is due to reappear before the Caboolture Magistrates Court on September 26 charged with one count each of grievous bodily harm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, discharge a weapon in a public place, dangerous conduct with a weapon (rifle), unlawful use of a weapon, possession of explosive (ammunition) and two counts of possession of dangerous drug.

Friends have taken to Facebook to pay tribute to Nick:

Nana and Pop: I am so sorry you precious baby girls so little time with your daddy, just remember always how much he loved and adored you both. You were his world.

I am so sorry you precious baby girls so little time with your daddy, just remember always how much he loved and adored you both. You were his world. Justine Bell: Rest easy Nick. You were taken far too early. You were always such a kind guy. No one deserves to go through this. My heart goes out to all of his family and his two beautiful girls. Xx

Rest easy Nick. You were taken far too early. You were always such a kind guy. No one deserves to go through this. My heart goes out to all of his family and his two beautiful girls. Xx Taliah Pretty: This is so heart breaking, can't believe your actually gone. Fly high Nick Rest In Peace xx

This is so heart breaking, can't believe your actually gone. Fly high Nick Rest In Peace xx Katie RM: Another sad goodbye to my mate Nicko Robertson. Far too young to be an angel.. Only a week ago you brought me over a choc milk Rest Peaceful brother, FOREVER YOUNG much luv.

Another sad goodbye to my mate Nicko Robertson. Far too young to be an angel.. Only a week ago you brought me over a choc milk Rest Peaceful brother, FOREVER YOUNG much luv. Jai Robinson: Nicko Robertson R.I.P brother going to miss you. Fly high Soldier have a Jack with Mitchell brother love ya.