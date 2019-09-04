Hinterland bushfire rages just metres from homes

CONFRONTING videos show flames raging just metres from hinterland homes as an out of control blaze tears through Sarabah and surrounds.



At 1.25pm the large fire was burning in "difficult terrain" between Lamington National Park Road and Upper Coomera Road at Sarabah.

Residents in the Gold Coast hinterland have been warned to prepare to evacuate as fire fighting aircraft are brought in to help.

Fire crews are working to contain a blaze on the eastern side of Mt Tamborine. www.7NEWS.com.au #7NEWS Posted by 7NEWS Gold Coast on Tuesday, 3 September 2019



Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) advised in a statement the bushfire south of Canungra could worsen in coming hours with nearby residents warned to "stay alert" and get ready to leave if it becomes necessary.

Properties north of Toe Holt Road and west of Upper Coomera Road, in the vicinity of Limerick Drive and Climax Court, were told they need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan.

Properties north east of Curtis Road, Sarabah, and in the vicinity of Lamington National Park Road were also warned to be ready.

Traffic is also impacted, with motorists warned of low visibility and firefighters near the road on Sarabah Road, Upper Coomera Road, and Toe Holt Road.

A QFES spokesman said there were no properties under direct threat, but due to fire conditions residents are urged to be alert to changes.

LIVE: Heavy bushfires continue to burn in Sarabah at Canungra. Fire and Emergency Services advise to take caution as conditions could get worse. #9News | http://9News.com.au Posted by 9 News Gold Coast on Tuesday, 3 September 2019



Earlier the fire was burning further south between Sarabah Rd and Upper Coomera Rd at Sarabah.

Flames could be seen burning near homes in the area, as fire crews fought the blaze on several fronts.

Thick smoke has swallowed the dense bushland, and is also throwing smoke across the greater Gold Coast.

Residents in the area need to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plans, a QFES spokesman said.

Those without a plan, or who intend to leave, should be ready to evacuate the area because the situation could deteriorate quickly.

Smoke from the fire in the hinterland has blanketed the Gold Coast in smoke haze.

Where the bushfire is burning.

Fire crews have been working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property and QFES warned residents should not expect a firefighter at their doors.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Phone triple-0 immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

It comes as meteorologists warn more hot days are on the cards, adding to the fire danger.

A dry winter has lead to plenty of tinder on the ground, with residents urged to be vigilant about clearing dry leaves and scrub from around homes and properties.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

•Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

•If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

•If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

•Advise family and friends of your plan.

•Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

•If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

•Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

•Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

•Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

•Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

•Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

•Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

•Take action to protect your livestock.

•Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

•Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

•Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.