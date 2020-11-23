WHAT THE XXXX: Hipster hybrid avocado beer hits shelves

Avocado beer has hit the shelves, so Millennials can completely say goodbye to that house deposit.

But the Aussie Avo Cream Ale, a joint partnership between Australian Avocados and Grassy Knoll Brewery, is no gimmick and by all accounts an on trend, tasty beer.

Brewer Jeff Argent said he was conflicted when tasked with mixing avocado and beer, but found a way to make opposites attract.

"Honestly I was in two minds, thinking 'you can't brew with avocado, surely not' and then also 'this is a cool opportunity for something different'," he said.

"It was daunting because it presented a few technical hurdles but when we got into it we thought this is quite achievable.

Tahlia Jones and James Vidigal enjoying and Aussie Avo Ale. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

"With the trend in creating thick, creamy beers it sort of makes sense."

He said at the time of brewing, he had not realised the irony of mixing two ingredients that have had a hipster makeover and takeover in recent years.

"I was too worried about making it work," he said.

"But I can see that now, I'm just such a big fan of avo, avo makes everything better."

Bellevue Hill resident Tahlia Jones said despite not being a regular beer drinker, the Aussie Avo Cream Ale went down a treat.

"Aussie avos are one of my go to breakfast options, so I couldn't resist giving it a try," she said.

"It's definitely not what I expected as I really liked it … I think it's because it brings together two things I love, eating and drinking in the sun.

"It's surprisingly fruity and really easy to drink. The Australian Avocado flavour is subtle but I like it.

"I could definitely see myself having a couple on a warm afternoon."

A four pack of avocado beer costs $28.99 and is available online, or from Bucket Boys, Marrickville; Papi Dulce, Wollongong; Krafted Beer Festival, Gold Coast; Saccharomyces Bottle Shop, Brisbane and Cloud Wines South Melbourne.

Originally published as Hipster hybrid avocado beer hits shelves