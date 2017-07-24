Hiring blitz as Rockhampton firm surges

PUTTING on an average six to eight new employees every week for the past eight weeks has seen local engineering company, SMW Group catch the attention of Adani.

Last Wednesday, the regional content manager for Adani procurement visited SMW's Rockhampton workshop to see how the growing business operates.

The site visit was one of two the Adani representative made during his visit to the city.

Rockhampton has been shortlisted, along with Townsville, as the FIFO hub for Adani's Carmichael Mine. A decision is expected soon.

Jack Trenaman, who is one of the three directors at SMW, said the mining sector and business confidence had picked up in the past six months, leading to the company's increase in staff and interest from Adani.

"It was good that they started here and we certainly made sure first impressions counted, Rocky was the first cab off the rank as the saying goes,” Mr Trenaman said. "They've still got a fair process to go through with their tendering program and supply.

"The Adani representative that was here is the local content manager so his job is to ensure that privately-owned small and medium-sized business have the opportunity to supply into the Adani project. He'll be having the same conversations in other regional areas as well.”

The SMW Group, which is 320 employees strong, has been growing its workforce over the past couple of months, having employed six to eight people each week on average to service the company as boiler makers, diesel fitters and auto electricians.

About 80% of the company's employees are locally based in Rockhampton with the other 20% coming from northern regions, Mr Trenaman said.

"We've always had an increase in numbers, even during the downturn, but in the last six to eight weeks we've really seen activity pick up,” he said.

"That has a flow-on effect to other businesses.

"We deal with all the resource areas and they've all seen improvement in resource prices, which in turn gives them the ability to spend some money back in maintenance and capital.”

With business confidence picking up, Mr Trenaman said opportunities had opened, with their latest being a new welding system.

"We've invested in some innovation work in regards to a robotic welding machine, the only ones in the country and we worked along with Robotics Technologies Systems Australia, in Melbourne, to design these welding robots we've got,” he explained.

"They've been a huge success for us in improving fatigue management for our guys and also increasing efficiency in the workshop.”

The robotic welding system proved to be a highlight for the Adani representative.

"We got a request, Adani posted a briefing if we would allow them to come through our facility, and I was more than happy to entertain them for the tour,” Mr Trenaman said.

"The visit went real well; they were very impressed with our robotic welding system, certainly impressed by our hydrolyics capability.

"He (the Adani representative) was certainly surprised by the size and scale that we are in Rockhampton.”

Mr Trenaman said Adani was open to discussion and ideas with the Carmichael mine.

"They were very professional and open to discussion, they were very accepting of the ideas we've put through our shop and the innovations we've done,” he said.

"Their project timeline was first coal on ship in 2020 and all major earthworks, the last quarter of 2017.”

SMW Group will start their next apprentice run in September this year.

"We're looking to hire, train our own people and continue on growing,” he said.

"We're looking to put on about five to six people depending on the trades.”

Cr Neil Fisher, who was a part of the tour with SMW when Adani came, said things went smoothly.

"I was part of the tour of our really innovative businesses last week in Rockhampton,” he said.

"It went very well; the two businesses were both almost next generation as far as their practices go.

"We went to Coxon's Radiators and SMW, so for Adani it was a chance to show some of our businesses aren't just keeping to the normal expectations, they are developing their business decades ahead.”