27°
News

Hiring blitz as Rockhampton firm surges

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 24th Jul 2017 6:13 AM
Jack Trenaman from SMW, Joel Heazlewood Coxon Radiators, Ben Hughes from Adani and Cr Neil Fisher.
Jack Trenaman from SMW, Joel Heazlewood Coxon Radiators, Ben Hughes from Adani and Cr Neil Fisher. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PUTTING on an average six to eight new employees every week for the past eight weeks has seen local engineering company, SMW Group catch the attention of Adani.

Last Wednesday, the regional content manager for Adani procurement visited SMW's Rockhampton workshop to see how the growing business operates.

The site visit was one of two the Adani representative made during his visit to the city.

Rockhampton has been shortlisted, along with Townsville, as the FIFO hub for Adani's Carmichael Mine. A decision is expected soon.

Jack Trenaman, who is one of the three directors at SMW, said the mining sector and business confidence had picked up in the past six months, leading to the company's increase in staff and interest from Adani.

"It was good that they started here and we certainly made sure first impressions counted, Rocky was the first cab off the rank as the saying goes,” Mr Trenaman said. "They've still got a fair process to go through with their tendering program and supply.

"The Adani representative that was here is the local content manager so his job is to ensure that privately-owned small and medium-sized business have the opportunity to supply into the Adani project. He'll be having the same conversations in other regional areas as well.”

The SMW Group, which is 320 employees strong, has been growing its workforce over the past couple of months, having employed six to eight people each week on average to service the company as boiler makers, diesel fitters and auto electricians.

About 80% of the company's employees are locally based in Rockhampton with the other 20% coming from northern regions, Mr Trenaman said.

"We've always had an increase in numbers, even during the downturn, but in the last six to eight weeks we've really seen activity pick up,” he said.

"That has a flow-on effect to other businesses.

"We deal with all the resource areas and they've all seen improvement in resource prices, which in turn gives them the ability to spend some money back in maintenance and capital.”

With business confidence picking up, Mr Trenaman said opportunities had opened, with their latest being a new welding system.

"We've invested in some innovation work in regards to a robotic welding machine, the only ones in the country and we worked along with Robotics Technologies Systems Australia, in Melbourne, to design these welding robots we've got,” he explained.

"They've been a huge success for us in improving fatigue management for our guys and also increasing efficiency in the workshop.”

The robotic welding system proved to be a highlight for the Adani representative.

"We got a request, Adani posted a briefing if we would allow them to come through our facility, and I was more than happy to entertain them for the tour,” Mr Trenaman said.

"The visit went real well; they were very impressed with our robotic welding system, certainly impressed by our hydrolyics capability.

"He (the Adani representative) was certainly surprised by the size and scale that we are in Rockhampton.”

Mr Trenaman said Adani was open to discussion and ideas with the Carmichael mine.

"They were very professional and open to discussion, they were very accepting of the ideas we've put through our shop and the innovations we've done,” he said.

"Their project timeline was first coal on ship in 2020 and all major earthworks, the last quarter of 2017.”

SMW Group will start their next apprentice run in September this year.

"We're looking to hire, train our own people and continue on growing,” he said.

"We're looking to put on about five to six people depending on the trades.”

Cr Neil Fisher, who was a part of the tour with SMW when Adani came, said things went smoothly.

"I was part of the tour of our really innovative businesses last week in Rockhampton,” he said.

"It went very well; the two businesses were both almost next generation as far as their practices go.

"We went to Coxon's Radiators and SMW, so for Adani it was a chance to show some of our businesses aren't just keeping to the normal expectations, they are developing their business decades ahead.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  mining mining jobs rockhampton jobs smw

Rocky businessmen push for major economy boosting projects

Rocky businessmen push for major economy boosting projects

Economy needs major project and its domino impact

$1billion investment to benefit CQ mobile phone users

Mr O'Dowd has so far secured funding for 24 new mobile base stations across Flynn using the Mobile Blackspot Programme.

Mobile phone coverge boost for CQ

If you're over 40, this IVF study delivers tough news

This is bad news for women older than 40, using IVF.

Iraq veteran provides PTSD hope for Rocky battlers

James Greenshield (right) was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his military service overseas, particularly the incident where the armoured vehicle he was in was hit by a roadside bomb. His wife Kirsty (left) has been by his side as he battle PTSD afterwards and now they tour Australia sharing their story and the lessons they learned.

Veteran says PTSD needs healing as well as treating symptoms

Local Partners

Intense final assault against enemy at Shoalwater Bay

Joint military exercise in Central Queensland wraps up with final fight against enemy at Shoalwater Bay

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

BOMBSHELL: Deputy mayor resigns but who is heir apparent?

STEPPING DOWN: Livingstone Councillor Graham Scott has a number of reasons why he is unable to continue as deputy mayor.

He gave a number of reasons why he was unable to continue

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

What's on across Rocky and the Capricorn Coast this weekend

PARADISE LAGOONS: Evan Acton mid campdraft. The Paradise Lagoons campdraft will wrap up on Sunday.

Plenty of variety in the types of activities on this weekend

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

‘History-making’ Hah vows Ninja return

ANDREA Hah has vowed to return to Australian Ninja Warrior and is already in training to take out the title.

Eddie McGuire opens up on his return to The Footy Show

Craig Hutchison.Source:News Corp Australia

EDDIE McGuire has addressed his return to The Footy Show

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Scarlett McGrouther, 23, said the Disco Boobs design was empowering

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

French furious over ‘deplorable’ Dunkirk

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from "Dunkirk."

The French are angry at how Dunkirk diminishes their role

Matt Golinski proposes to girlfriend on top of mountain

Chef Matt Golinski has a busy schedule at home in the garden and at work.

The popular personality now has some wonderful news.

'What gig?' Drummer left out of Powderfinger reunion

Former Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill works as a presenter and journalist for ABC Sunshine Coast.

Former drummer learns of reunion gig after the fact

Ben cooks his way into the MasterChef grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

IPSWICH cook draws on his Dutch heritage to impress the judges.

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

Spectacular Living both Inside and Out!

140-144 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $585,000

Welcome to this neatly presented home providing luxurious, spacious living. This home is located in popular Park Ridge Estate, Rockyview set back on a full fenced...

Magnificent Queenslander with the Lot

52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 8 Auction

Located at 52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal is this beautifully maintained Queenslander with all the renovations completed and more. Also located on the 944m2 corner...

Fantastic Renovated Home - Priced To Sell - Only $249,000

86 Sharples Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

All the work has been done at this amazing Highset Chamferboard Home with a perfect corner location, located very close to Northside Plaza and Stockland Shopping...

Park Avenue Delight!

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

This renovated 3 bedroom home offers its new owners the rewards of a tidy make-over that showcases open plan living, a fresh contemporary kitchen and comes...

Prestigious Family Home, Luxury Lifestyle

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $749,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly. The home...

Brick Duplex Units

1 and2/257 Coker Street, Berserker 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $279,000

If you have been looking for a Duplex that is brick and in a quiet street close to just about everything than inspections are a must. 2x 2 bedrooms with a good...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Townhouses planned for Nicklin Way site

CBRE's Brendan Robins and Rem Rafter on site at Wurtulla.

Prime 1.5ha Sunshine Coast property set for town homes development