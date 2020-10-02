Menu
Managing director Robert Nioa of Nioa Defence shows off the Stinger, an alternative to the Taser stun gun, at his office in Brisbane.
Business

Hiring: Qld weapons firm wants 90 workers

by Louise Brannelly
2nd Oct 2020 7:16 PM
AUSTRALIA'S largest privately owned arms supplier, NIOA, has started recruiting workers for its expanded head office facility at Eagle Farm.

Work on the $11m expansion will kick off in the next few weeks, creating up to 40 construction jobs.

NIOA already employs 110 staff, including 80 in Brisbane at its Lomandra Drive base. It will recruit another 90 workers (full-time equivalent) over the next three years for the expanded facility which will also house the company's warehouse and distribution centre. It is hiring engineers and project managers as well as administration and operational staff.

NIOA chairman and chief executive Robert Nioa has already opened offices in Melbourne, Canberra and the US as he positions the company to become a global exporter in the weapons and munitions sector.

 

CEO of NIOA, Robert Nioa, pictured here at the company HQ in Brisbane.
He said the new Eagle Farm building would add 1445sq m of space to the company's existing 8000sq m facility in the Brisbane Airport precinct. BESIX Watpac will lead the six-month construction phase for the new five-storey building.

"It's going to be a great building and will provide a wonderful working environment for our team," Mr Nioa said. "This expansion will offer us the ability to innovate and grow long into the future, so we can pass on even greater service to all of our customers who have supported us for decades, as well as keeping skills, knowledge and jobs here in Australia."

 

 

NIOA recently secured a contract as part of the LAND 159 program (stage 1 of tranche 1) to modernise the Australian Army's weapons system. It was awarded a $100m artillery ammunition contract by the Department of Defence in 2018

Originally published as Hiring: Brisbane weapons firm wants 90 workers

