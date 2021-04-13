Hiring frenzy: 20+ jobs up for grabs at Rocky Domino’s stores

More than 20 new jobs are up for grabs at Domino’s North and South Rockhampton stores.

This local opportunity comes after the multinational pizza restaurant chain announced it would be hiring an additional 2500 team members across Australia.

Rockhampton Domino’s franchisee James Dooley said he was humbled to be in the position to give those looking for work the opportunity to do so.

“As a small-business owner, I am proud to be able to provide jobs in our local community, especially at a time where so many people are out of work,” Mr Dooley said.

“Domino’s is a people-first business and our stores are a great place to gain important life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.

“I encourage anyone out of work, looking for a change, or even for their first job to apply.

“There really is something for everyone at Domino’s, and we look forward to welcoming new faces to our team.”

Domino’s Australia and New Zealand chief executive officer Nick Knight said the company was privileged to be able to hire in the current landscape.

“With JobKeeper now finished and many people still struggling to find meaningful work, we are fortunate to be in a position to give thousands of Aussies looking for work the opportunity to do so,” Mr Knight said.

“We are only in this position thanks to the faith and trust of our customers, who have continued to support us throughout the pandemic.”

To apply, go to jobs.dominos.com.au.