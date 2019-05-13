His alleged crime spree ends after attempted abduction

UPDATE 11:50AM: THE 21-year-old man accused of attempted abduction of a young woman has been charged with a number of other crimes after an alleged crime spree across North Rockhampton which led to him being apprehended by the dog squad.

Police will allege the Rockhampton man burgled a home on Kent Street and stole a car from the residence between 7pm Sunday and 12am Monday.

According to poice he then travelled to the Red Hill Homemaker Centre in the stolen 1989 White Toyota Hilux ute, where police dog handlers were conducting training exercises.

Police have witnessed a man driving dangerously at the Red Hill centre and tried to stop him.

It was at this point police will allege the man has driven towards to two police officers, who have had to dive out of the path of the car.

Not long after this, around 12am Monday morning, police allege the man has attempted to abduct a 24-year-old woman from the front of the Park Avenue Hotel.

Police understand the man approached the woman, who was waiting for another person at that location.

Police said the two began a conversation before a confrontation occurred, and the man allegedly force the woman into his car.

In the process, the woman was able to hit the horn of the car which has alerted people within the area.

When people nearby realised what was happening they have challenged the man and he has fled the scene.

Shortly after this at 1.30am, police, who were already investigating the earlier incident at Red Hill, saw the ute and began a pursuit.

During this pursuit, police successfully deployed stingers on Musgrave St in an attempt to stop the man.

The man continued to drive down Musgrave St before turning onto Lakes Creek Rd and heading up to Emu Park Rd.

It is at an address on Emu Park Rd the 21-year-old has left the vehicle and fled into bushland close by.

Police dogs were deployed at that location and were able track the man to where he was hiding.

Police will allege that at this location the man has assaulted the police dog, which has bitten him on the leg in the process of the man being taken into custody.

The man was taken into custody and arrested before being taken to hospital for treatment for the dog bite.

Police say while the man is still in the process of being charged, they are expecting him to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Detective Senior Sargent Luke Peachey said the man will be charged with a number of serious offences, the most serious being the attempted abduction.

"We will be looking at deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm at this stage,” he said.

"There are a number of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charges and a number of traffic matters as well as the burglary and stealing of that vehicle.

"The exact details relating to the charged are at this stage unknown as he is being charged as we speak.”

Det. Peachey said the people who came to the aid of the woman ensured that police weren't dealing with a more serious offence.

Police said they would not be commenting on whether the man was known to them.

Praising the work of local police, Det Peachey said their hard work ensured the offender was taken off the streets quickly.

"It was excellent work by general duties police and the dog squad to apprehend this person and bring him before the courts so quickly,” he said.

"

Det. Peachey said police are waiting for blood test results to determine whether the man was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the dangerous crime spree.

Investigations are ongoing and police are asking that anyone who saw the vehicle after the stingers were deployed, have relevant information or had dash cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900926635

