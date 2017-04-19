His bail address is 2000km away but he was still denied

A MAN who allegedly punched a person in the face several times was denied bail, despite the bail address being almost 2000 kilometres away from a witness.

The 30-year-old man who has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm made an application for bail in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 12.

His defence lawyer proposed a bail address at Cullen Point in the Gulf of Carpentaria, however, Magistrate Cameron Press was concerned the police station at that location did not have enough staff to impose the curfew proposed as part of the application.

Magistrate Press was also concerned with the man's criminal history which included three assault occasioning bodily harm convictions between 2003 and 2012 and two common assault convictions in 2009.

"He is looking at spending time in prison," he said.

The matter has been transferred to the Cairns Magistrates Court.