28°
News

His house is flooding but they want him to pay thousands

Leighton Smith
| 30th Aug 2017 6:16 AM
DRAINAGE PROBLEM: Ken Mozley is seeking assistance from Livingstone Shire Council after their flood mitigation works have forced him to install a new septic system in his Glenlee property.
DRAINAGE PROBLEM: Ken Mozley is seeking assistance from Livingstone Shire Council after their flood mitigation works have forced him to install a new septic system in his Glenlee property. Chris Ison ROK290817cdrainage1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BY HIS own admission, Ken Mozley is a quiet bloke who doesn't like publicity.

But this Aussie battler has come forward to share his tale of flooding and drainage woes in a final act of desperation to resolve the impasse in his "David vs Goliath battle” with the Livingstone Shire Council.

Mr Mozley, 63, who works as a cleaner and has lived in Rockhampton for 45 years, said there used to be flooding issues in the park next to his property two decades ago.

"It was overflowing the storm water drains under the road, cutting and washing out the road and some fences back further down the hill,” he said.

It was around that time that Livingstone Shire Council built a water retention dam next to his house and consequently, Mr Mozley's backyard has been flooded in every major rainfall event since.

"It was a good idea, they built the dam to slow the water and hold it back to let some of it clear before it started releasing.

"I'm quite happy with what they've done but it's impacted on me.

"These regular flood events caused by the dam can cause significant problems to myself, by washing out fences and fruit trees and vegetable gardens as well as leaving a nasty rotting odour as they recede.”

Mr Mozley said he could have argued for council's assistance to fix his backyard but instead spent $7000 flood proofing his backyard himself by raising the land level and build a retaining wall.

An unexpected consequence of this work Mr Mozley's grey water could no longer be dispersed from his backyard.

A plastic pipe he used to fix the problem by channelling his grey water through the retaining wall into the neighbouring park drew the ire of the council's plumbing inspector.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Seeking advice from a plumber and a soil tester, Mr Mozley determined the best method to solve the problem was to make some simple modifications with his set up and put in a new pump.

Unfortunately the plumbing inspector vetoed his plan saying it needed to be upgraded to a new aerated waste water treatment plant at about $12,000 - $17,000.

Mr Mozley said the addition of the small submersible pump was considered to be a modification and made it non-compliant under the new act which did not exist at the time of the original installation.

The new septic system would also have to be installed in the area Mr Mozley had ear marked for the construction of a shed and to plant new fruit trees.

He wrote to Livingstone Shire Council after the plumbing inspector vetoed his plan, hoping his letter would be tabled at a council meeting explaining his situation and requesting help to pay for the upgrade to his septic system given their role in creating the flooding situation.

Sadly this letter never made it the intended readers which Mr Mozley suspected could be due to an attempt to censor his case.

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson confirmed the plumbing works were completed without requisite approval saying the disposal of domestic grey water in the manner undertaken unlawfully by Mr Mozley presented a public health risk.

"Council has discussed options to rectify this matter, and whilst agreeing no action would be taken against Mr Mozley for the rock wall, council requested the relevant plumbing be relocated upon Mr Mozley's premises to eliminate the public health risk.

"Continued unwillingness to undertake remedial actions to eliminate the public health risk resulted in council commencing enforcement action, and Mr Mozley did not take up his legal right to appeal as notified in the enforcement notice.”

They said Mr Mozley could remove the rock wall and associated fill, therefore returning the grey water system to its original design.

"It was confirmed that the level of works to the land (i.e. remove rocks and return land to original levels), would not incur the need for approval; and maintenance and repair works associated with the plumbing would also not require approval,” they said.

"Therefore Mr Mozley would only be required to cover the costs associated with works undertaken without approval.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  flooding mitigation flooding works ken mozley livingstone shire council

Dangerous military actions have CQ graziers fearing fatality

Dangerous military actions have CQ graziers fearing fatality

CQ graziers do battle with Australia Defence Force over 'dangerous' flying exercises

GALLERY: The $14.7M multi award-winning CQ project

TROPICAL OASIS: The Blackwater Aquatic Centre earned Hutchinson Builders the Master Builders Central Queensland Project of the Year.

Rocky builder cleans up with three wins at Master Builder awards

More Rockhampton men seeking domestic violence orders

Men may experience abuse at the hands of women, but they are more likely to be the victim of male violence.

Where to get support for male domestic violence survivors

Colleen's gruelling 1000km mission to beat cancer

MISSION COMPLETE: Colleen Nicholas makes her journey across Western Australia on the 1000km long Bibbulmun Track.

CQ woman walks across country to raise vital funds for cancer

Local Partners

Vacant Parkhurst land poised for major growth

Perfect for a purchaser with the right vision for the site.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Where to park as Rocky Hospital car park work starts

The concept plan for the new multi-level Rockhampton Hospital car park.

There will be new temporary car park options

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

New chapter for Gracemere as library opens

Councillor Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith and Rose Swadling inspect the new Gracemere Library as preparations are underway for the official opening.

A full day of activities is planned for the official opening Monday

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Six shows to watch after Game of Thrones

With the next and final season at least a year away you may be wondering what you should be doing with your nights.

GAME OF THRONES FINALE: Five things you missed

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

There is so much in the Game of Thrones finale we need to talk about

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Osamah Sami stars in the movie Ali's Wedding, loosely based on his own life. Supplied by Madman Films.

Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com is a crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

Tropical Paradise is your own Back Yard

7 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 3 4 $729,000

This serene property is tucked away in Olive Estate on a 1 acre block with everything you could ask for. This wonderful package includes a luxurious queenslander...

Open the Door to Prestige and Elegance

14 Cycad Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $449,000

This Stunning home with quality finishes and features is simply beautiful and will impress upon inspection. Enjoy a prime position in Hillside Estate on a good...

THE RENOVATOR ON 1147m2 ALLOTMENT- $169,000 NEGOTIABLE

13 Griffith Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 2 1 $160,000

This spacious Queensland is ready for a makeover. The flat allotment is a large fenced 1147m2 block, with great side access Underneath this large Quenslander is...

Stop Renting!

21 Mei-Lynn Way, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Perfectly positioned for families close to Taranganba school and childcare, plus the convenience of being minutes from Cedar Park shops and the Capricorn Tavern.

Outstanding Value That Won&#39;t Break the Bank

286 Pattemore Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $259,000

The hard work has been done on this one with a full internal renovation including a new kitchen and bathroom, paint and polished floors. The presentation speaks...

Modern Contemporary Design

163 Elphinstone Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 1 $332,000

This unique designer home has been built to catch the cool breezes and natural light. You will love the clever use of space and modern colour scheme through out.

Fantastic low-set home in a quiet cul-de-sac

1 Kestrel Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $305,000

For those who appreciate a whisper quiet location with the only traffic coming from your neighbours you simply can't go past this easy to maintain home in Norman...

THIS HOME DEFIES CONVENTIONALITY

13 Denning Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 4 $280,000

Offering prospective buyers the chance to secure an extra roomy property in a very convenient location. - Two street access offers versatility and flexibility. ...

RED HOT VALUE THAT TICKS ALL THE BOXES!

46 Peppermint Drive, Kawana 4701

House 5 2 1 $330,000

Guaranteed to EXCITE the LARGEST of families - INCREDIBLE VALUE BUYING by COMMITTED sellers. - With FIVE GENEROUS bedrooms & ample storage throughout!! ...

Ideal upstairs downstairs set up

1 Ruff Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

Two street access on 592m2 block… Enjoy PRIVACY, SECURITY and family get together at this well presented address. - WINNER of Norman Gardens best presented...

REVEALED: Defence launches $78m project for Ipswich

NEW HOMES: DHA chairman Sandy McDonald speaking to guests at the official launch of a new residential, master planned community in Deebing Heights.

Full scale construction will start September or October

Meet state award-winning designers who hail from region

WORKING WITH NATURE: Alisco Designs won the residential design: new houses $500,001 - $750,000 construction cost award for creativity, coming up with unique plans for a home in Withcott.

The region has some of state's best designers

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba