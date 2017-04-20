Rocky man's driving after license expired 25 years ago

A 50-YEAR-OLD man's drivers license expired 25 years ago but he continues to drive on the region's roads.

Stanley Stanley Jnr pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 12 to driving without a licence along Russell St, Gracemere, at 2.20pm March 26.

The court heard Stanley had passed his learners exam but that license expired on August 1, 1991.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned Stanley he could not continue driving unlicensed, referring to another conviction of the same nature in January this year.

"If you keep on doing this, you can go to jail," he warned.

Stanley was fined $300 for the March offence.