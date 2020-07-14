Coast teen's tragic death: ‘His loss is being felt deeply’

TRAGIC LOSS: Herbert Moses, 16, is being remembered as a person of outstanding character after his death following a single-vehicle crash in far north Queensland. Picture: Contributed

TRAGIC LOSS: Herbert Moses, 16, is being remembered as a person of outstanding character after his death following a single-vehicle crash in far north Queensland. Picture: Contributed

ST BRENDAN'S College boarder Herbert Moses is being remembered as a talented athlete and a person of outstanding character.

The 16-year-old student died on Sunday night after the car in which he was a passenger lost control and rolled in Lockhart River in far north Queensland.

Herbert was transported to the Lockhart River Health Centre but passed away a few hours later.

St Brendan's principal Robert Corboy said that Herbert joined the college community as a Year 9 boarding student in 2018 from Lockhart.

"Herbert settled and immersed himself quickly into life at the college. Not only did he receive multiple academic awards during his time at school, he was also a very talented athlete; in particular athletics, rugby league and AFL," he said.

"He was well respected amongst his peers and staff.

"Above all else, Herbert will be remembered as a person of outstanding character and, as such, his loss is being felt deeply."

Tributes are also flowing from Yeppoon Swans AFL Club where Herbert played for two years.

He was part of the club's premiership-winning under-15 team in 2018 and was expected to take his place in the under-17.5 team for his first game of the season this weekend.

A post on the club's Facebook page said: "The Swans are saddened to hear of the loss of Herbert Moses. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, the Lockhart River community, and all staff and boarders at St Brendan's. RIP Herbs."

Swans president Peter Watkins said it was a tragic loss and Herbert would be sorely missed.

"We want to pass on our sincerest sympathies," he said.

"The club will do everything to support his teammates and our thoughts are with his family and friends."