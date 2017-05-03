28°
'Education in prison': CQ man's descent into life of crime

Amber Hooker
| 3rd May 2017 12:47 AM Updated: 12:48 AM

ILLITERATE, alcoholic and from an "extremely disadvantaged background", a 19-year-old Woorabinda man's criminal history far exceeds his youth.

At age 13, he was already before the courts on two counts of common assault; one for throwing a steel frame and glass bottle at a Supercheap employee who escorted him out of the store, the other for throwing rocks at a man in his yard.

In the years to follow, the boy racked up 13 pages of criminal history in just six years.

NOT A CHANCE: A 19-year-old local boy has a criminal history well beyond his youth.
NOT A CHANCE: A 19-year-old local boy has a criminal history well beyond his youth.

His latest assault was on a woman a couple of years his senior in the heat of a drunken argument.

The Rockhampton District Court heard the woman accused the man of being in an "incestuous relationship", tempers rose and the defendant suggested she might "have a go".

When the victim turned away, he punched her in the side of her face; his blow displace her jaw, fractured it in three places and dislodged a tooth.

The man pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm charges before Judge Michael Burnett earlier this year, where the true impact of his unstable upbringing came to the fore.

Defence solicitor Tom Polley clarified with the court the man and his former partner were "very loosely linked", but there was nothing illegal or of concern to society about their relationship.

He told the court his client was born in the dry Aboriginal community of Woorabinda to young parents, and was now the eldest of seven children.

"His parents were very young when he was born, he spent a lot of time with his grandmother whom he calls 'mother', and was picked up by parents 'whenever it seemed to suit them'," Mr Polley said.

"He moved all across Central Queensland and further north, he went from pillar to post.

"The result of that is he has no education, his only formal education is time spent in prison, which was more manual and labour intensive."

Judge Michael Burnett interjected, "Can he read or write?"

"No," Mr Polley responded.

He told the court alcohol had been the "bane of this man's life" and if he wasn't drunk when he offended, he committed crimes with a mind of getting drunk.

Mr Polley told the court his client saw one of his younger brothers going down a similar path growing up in Woorabinda; a place he hoped not to return.

"He sees that alcohol is a problem in his life, he sees going back to Woorabinda as a problem," Mr Polley said.

"He hopes to get a housing commission home in Blackwater, his grandma lives there - his 15-year-old brother is in trouble with alcohol and the Woorabinda lifestyle, he hopes to take care of his brother and get him into the education system in Blackwater.

"His actions show a high level of remorse, despite his criminal history.

"It's easy to come to court and say 'I am sorry', his actions show that it is genuine with his presentation at the police station (the morning after the attack), plea at the committal hearing and sentiments to police that morning."

Judge Burnett speculated the defendant would find himself "into drugs at some stage", though Mr Polley emphasised his sole addiction was alcohol.

Judge Burnett went on to say property offences made up "well over half" of the man's criminal history, the majority before he had reached adulthood.

"You are certainly a man with no supervision by family or peers, and it falls to the justice system to step in where family hasn't," Judge Burnett said.

"You're only 19, you're a very young man, but for a man your age you have already demonstrated an extensive criminal history.

"Woorabinda is supposed to be a dry community but offending of this kind in Woorabinda is not uncommon.

"It is troubling that despite the best efforts of the community to maintain a dry community, the reality is leaders struggle because some people in that community choose to ignore the community's wish to be dry and they bring grog into the community."

The man was remanded about one month after the June 21, 2016 offence, and had served 210 days (seven months) in custody prior to his court date.

On February 10, Judge Burnett sentenced the man to 17 months in prison with an immediate parole release date and a conviction recorded.

He warned any offending whatsoever could see him serve his full term of imprisonment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  abuse alcohol assault child safety crime queensland police service rockhampton district court violence

Coast woman's terrifying surgery leaves her without organs

Coast woman's terrifying surgery leaves her without organs

