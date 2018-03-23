Hiscox is 'really inspiring Yeppoon's young fellas'

LEADING ROLE: Workhorse Gavin Hiscox was man of the match in the Yeppoon Seagulls' big win over Norths in the opening round of the Rockhampton competition.

LEADING ROLE: Workhorse Gavin Hiscox was man of the match in the Yeppoon Seagulls' big win over Norths in the opening round of the Rockhampton competition. contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gavin Hiscox has made an immediate impact on his return to the local league with his beloved Yeppoon Seagulls.

The experienced campaigner produced a man of the match performance as the Seagulls dismantled last year's grand finalists Norths to the tune of 40-0 in Round 1 of the A-grade comp.

He posted the team's first points of the season, crashing over for the opening try, and played a hand in two others.

Coach Scott Minto said Hiscox, who is back at the Seagulls after retiring last year from the CQ Capras after playing close to 130 games in the Intrust Super Cup, was having a really positive influence on the playing group.

Gavin Hiscox played close to 130 games for the CQ Capras. Chris Ison ROK300717ccapras1

"Everything he does is done professionally; he's got a calm head in pressure situations and he gives 110 per cent every time he's in the play.

"He's really inspiring the young fellas playing around him in the middle and they're learning plenty from him from the way he goes about his business.”

Minto could not have been happier with his team's start, and said it was one of the best all-round games in some time.

He said it was a great team effort and a number of blokes "played out of their skins” to set up the win, among them captain Sam Holzheimer, hooker George Grant, winger Jamie Minto and second rower Vic Halfpenny.

Minto credits the Seagulls' flying start to a better prepared pre-season that has set the tone for the season.

"A lot of the players know their roles within the side better than they did last year and everyone across the park is clear about what's expected and what we're trying to create here,” he said.

Yeppoon Seagulls' skipper Sam Holzheimer led from the front in his team's big win in Round 1 of the Rocky comp.

"We've got a defined plan and by sticking to it we proved that it is effective.

"It's pleasing to see that sort of form this early but we know it's a building process and we just have to make sure we keep doing the little things right and putting in place everything we've been practising.”

Yeppoon will clash with Valleys in Gladstone this weekend and Minto says his team just needs to keep doing what it's doing.

"I'm expecting Valleys to have big mobile forwards and some pretty good outside backs.

"We've just got to turn up and play like we did last weekend, making sure we're in the contest in every play and we're working hard for consistency each week.”

ROUND 2